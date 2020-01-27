Texas A&M set for Tuesday matchup at Tennessee

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team hits the road for the first of a two-game road trip as it takes on Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Daymeon Fishback on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies (9-9, 3-3 SEC) are coming off a 73-62 defeat to Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Texas A&M’s offense was led by a trio of double digit scorers, Quenton Jackson, Emanuel Miller and Josh Nebo, who all tallied 11 points.

Through the first six games in conference play, Nebo leads the Maroon & White in points (14.5) and rebounds (7.5), while Andre Gordon and Savion Flagg average 11.5 and 11.2 points per game, respectively.

Tennessee (12-7, 4-2 SEC) enters the game following 74-68 loss at No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. The Volunteers were led by Yves Pons, who posted a career-high 24 points. Jordan Bowden put up 19 points, while John Fulkerson registered a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Tuesday’s matchup marks the 14th all-time against the Volunteers with Tennessee leading the series, 8-5. Since joining the SEC, the Aggies hold a 3-1 record in games played in Knoxville.

Aggie Basketball Game #19:

Texas A&M (9-9, 3-3 SEC) at Tennessee (12-7, 4-2 SEC)

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 • 5:30 p.m. (CT)

Thompson-Boling Arena • Knoxville, Tennessee

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Dave Neal, Play-by-Play

Daymeon Fishback, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 382; Internet: 972