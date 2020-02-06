Texas A&M softball opens 2020 season with Aggie Classic

Texas A&M softball begins the 2020 campaign by hosting UT Arlington and Abilene Christian in the Aggie Classic Friday through Sunday at Davis Diamond.

Action begins Friday with the Maroon & White squaring off with UT Arlington in a doubleheader with game one starting at 3 p.m., while game two is slated for 5:15 p.m. On Saturday, the Aggies face off against Abilene Christian at noon and UT Arlington at 2:15 p.m. Sunday’s finale at 12:15 p.m. features Texas A&M and Abilene Christian.

The Aggies, who are coming off their 18th consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, return 16 letterwinners from last season’s team, including six starters. The Maroon & White welcome nine newcomers to the 2020 squad, ready to make their marks this season.

The 2019 campaign was led offensively by Kelbi Fortenberry and Payton McBride, who compiled batting averages of .343 and .329, respectively. In the circle, the Aggies return all four pitchers (Kendall Potts, Payton McBride, Kayla Poynter and Hannah Mayo) along with three new faces Ashley Daugherty, Makinzy Herzog and Shaylee Ackerman.

UT Arlington is coming off the program’s third consecutive 30-win season and the program’s first ever postseason championship. The Mavericks return shortstop Whitney Walton and catcher Reagan Wright, both named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.

The Wildcats kick off their 2020 campaign after finishing 13-31 (6-21) in the Southland Conference. The Wildcats are picked ninth overall in the polls and return standouts Samantha Bradley and Linsey Tomlinson, each earning All-Conference honors

Tickets for the Aggie Classic and all games this season can be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

Parking will be free in lot 100m, $5 cash only for lots 100d & 100e. Any valid A&M parking pass will be admitted for free in any lot.

Every Texas A&M game this weekend can be seen on SEC Network+ with Chelsea Reber (play-by-play) and Tori Vidales (color) on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Matt Simon (play-by-play) and Chris Southard (color) bring action to listeners on KAGC 97.3 Friday, with Tap Bentz (color) stepping in Saturday and Sunday to cap off the weekend. Listeners can find the live broadcast on KAGC 97.3 in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter and Instagram.

2020 Aggie Classic

Date

Time

Opponent

2/7

3:00 PM

Texas A&M vs. UT Arlington

2/7

5:15 PM

Texas A&M vs. UT Arlington

2/8

12:00 PM

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

2/8

2:15 PM

Texas A&M vs. UT Arlington

2/8

4:30 PM

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington

2/9

10:00 AM

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian

2/9

12:15 PM

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

Hosting the Aggie Classic

Dates: Feb. 7-9, 2020

Location: College Station, Texas

Stadium: Davis Diamond

Texas A&M Tournament Schedule:

Friday – vs. UT Arlington, 3:00 p.m. | vs. UT Arlington, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday – vs. Abilene Christian, 12 p.m. | vs. UT Arlington, 2:15 p.m.

Sunday – vs. Abilene Christian, 12:15 p.m.

Media Coverage

Streaming Video: SEC Network+

Play-by-play: Chelsea Reber

Commentary: Tori Vidales

Radio (KAGC 97.3):

Play-by-play: Matt Simon

Commentary: Chris Southard (Fri.)/Tap Bentz (Sat./Sun.)

Live Stats: 12thMan.com/sidearmstats/softball

Twitter Updates: @AggieSoftball

