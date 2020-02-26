Texas A&M splits Wednesday doubleheader with Sam Houston State

Texas A&M softball split the midweek doubleheader against Sam Houston State Wednesday at Davis Diamond. The Aggies took game one, 4-3 but fell in game two, 6-3. The Aggies move to 12-6, while Sam Houston State holds a 7-10 overall record.

In game one, both teams were scoreless until the top of the sixth when the Bearkats plated a run on a fielding error. The Aggies answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by Jourdyn Campbell's two run shot over the centerfield wall.

Sam Houston State tied it at three in the top of the seventh after loading the bases. Two runs would score on an Aggie fielding error. Kelbi Fortenberry gave Texas A&M some momentum in the bottom of the seventh, reaching first on a single and then stole second. Fortenberry advanced to third on an Ashlynn Walls groundout and ran home to slide under the tag on a Meagan Smith hit to second base, as the Aggies would win in walk-off fashion.

Kayla Poynter scattered six hits on three runs while striking out three in 6.1 innings. Kendall Potts entered the circle in relief for the Aggies, tallying her third win of the season.

In the nightcap, Texas A&M recorded a run in each of the first three innings, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Aggies had multiple chances, leaving the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings, but were unable to get anything across. Sam Houston State scored a pair of runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings, coming away with the 6-3 victory.

Potts earned the start in the circle for the second game. The Arlington, Texas, native was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Ashley Daugherty threw 3.0 innings, giving up five hits while fanning three allowing two runs.

KEY INNINGS

Game 1

T6| Megan McDonald drove a single up the middle. Tiffany Thompson reached on a fielder's choice. Brooke Malia walked, and Madilyn Weatherly reached on a fielding error, bringing Thompson home. SHSU 1, A&M 0

B6| Makinzy Herzog singled to centerfield and advanced to second following Morgan Smith's single. Herzog scored on a wild pitch while Morgan Smith advanced to third. Jourdyn Campbell put the Aggies ahead with a two-run blast over the centerfield wall. A&M 3, SHSU 1

T7| Kyndal Kutac doubled to right field and Hunter Ervin walked. Regan Dunn pinch ran for Ervin and McDonald singled, loading the bases. Thompson reached on a fielding error, bringing two runs home. A&M 3, SHSU 3

B7| Kelbi Fortenberry singled up the middle, stole second, and advanced to third on an Ashlynn Walls groundout. Meagan Smith singled to second on a fielder's choice and Fortenberry slid under the tag at home to give the Aggies the win. A&M 4, SHSU 3

Game 2

B1| Herzog was hit with the first pitch of the game and moved to third on a stolen base and an overthrow. Morgan Smith walked and was caught stealing second, on the throw down, as Herzog would run home to score. A&M 1, SHSU 0

T2| Sheridan Fisher singled down the right field line, before advancing to third on Emily Telg's sac bunt causing a throwing error. Hunter Ervin sent one back up the middle scoring Fisher. Megan McDonald's single to left plated Telg. SHSU 2, A&M 1

B2| Ashlynn Wall walked and stole second. On a single up the middle by Herzog, Wall touched home. A&M 2, SHSU 2

B3| Back-to-back walks by Garcia and Fortenberry put runners at first and second. Meagan Smith reached on a throwing error, scoring Garcia. A&M 3, SHSU 2

T4| Telg led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third on two Bearkat groundouts. McDonald RBI single to left, plating Telg. Tiffany Thomas' double scored McDonald. SHSU 4, A&M 3

T5| Kutac and Fisher both reached on a single and advanced a base on a wild pitch. After a walk by Ervin, an overthrow to third allowed Kutac to score. Pinch hitter Madilyn Weatherly reached on a fielding error to score Fisher. SHSU 6, A&M 3

Top Offensive Players:

Game 1

Makinzy Herzog| 2-for-3, 2 H, 1 R

Morgan Smith | 2-for-3, 1 H, 1 R

Jourdyn Campbell | 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Game 2

Makinzy Herzog | 1-for-2, RBI

Morgan Smith| 1-for-2

Jourdyn Campbell| 1-for-2

Pitching Breakdown:

Game 1

Kayla Poynter – 6.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB

Kendall Potts (4-2) – 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB

Game 2

Kendall Potts (4-3) – 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB

Ashley Daugherty – 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the team's performance today…

"It's disappointing not to build on what we did in California. You look at the second game, and we had 13 free passes and strand 12 runners. We certainly had our opportunities, but defensively we made three errors. We had three unearned runs. We didn't really pitch great. There wasn't any facet of our game that we really did well. We essentially shot ourselves in the foot.

On the youth of the team…

"It's time. You can only be young so long. Until you get some experience, you play the game and you compete against some really good teams. Then, you go home and don't play that hard. I feel like we should turn that page."

ON DECK

The Aggies host the Reveille Classic this weekend Friday through Sunday at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M begins the Reveille Classic against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

