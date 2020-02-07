Texas A&M splits day one of Aggie Classic

Texas A&M softball celebrated opening day for the 2020 campaign on Friday, as the Aggies (1-1) split both games against the UT Arlington Mavericks at Davis Diamond. A&M started the day with a 2-0 win over UT Arlington and fell in the nightcap of the doubleheader, 7-2.

Game 1| Texas A&M 2, UT Arlington 0

The first five innings of the game went scoreless, as a pitching duel unfolded between A&M sophomore Makinzy Herzog and UT Arlington’s JoJo Valencia. Jourdyn Campbell earned the Aggies’ first hit of the 2020 season in the bottom of the fifth. Next up to the plate after Campbell was sophomore Meagan Smith, who put the Aggies on the board with a two-run home run. Herzog continued in the circle for the remainder of the game, completing a shutout in her first appearance of the season. The right-hander struck out five, as the Aggies finished the first game of the year with a 2-0 triumph over the Mavericks.

KEY INNINGS

B5| Freshman Jourdyn Campbell got the Aggies started offensively with a two-out double to the right-center wall. Sophomore Meagan Smith belted her first collegiate home run over the right-field fence to get the Aggies on the board.

Top Offensive Players:

Meagan Smith| 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI

Jourdyn Campbell| 1-for-2, H, R

Pitching Breakdown:

Makinzy Herzog (1-0) – W, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K

Game 2| UT Arlington 7, Texas A&M 2

After a scoreless first inning, UT Arlington got on the board in the top of the second, taking an early 4-0 lead. A&M’s Meagan Smith was quick to respond in the bottom of the inning, sending her second home run of the day over the Davis Diamond scoreboard in left field to cut the Maverick lead to 4-1. UT Arlington added a pair of runs in the third, but Herzog snapped back with a centerfield solo shot to make the score 6-2. The Mavericks added a run in the top of the fourth, and both teams remained scoreless the rest of the way. UTA finished the second game with a 7-2 win.

KEY INNINGS

B2| Meagan Smith slammed a solo home run clear out of Davis Diamond, sending the ball over the scoreboard in far-left field.

B3| Sophomore Makinzy Herzog launched her first homer in the Maroon & White, sending her solo-shot deep over the centerfield wall.

Top Offensive Players:

Meagan Smith| 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI

Makinzy Herzog| 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Payton McBride| 1-for-2, H, BB

Jourdyn Campbell| 1-for-3, H

Pitching Breakdown:

Kendall Potts (0-1) – L, 3.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 1 K

Payton McBride – 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 K

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On Makinzy Herzog’s pitching debut…

“I thought she was a little bit tight initially, and I was really pleased to see her work through that. She made big pitches when she needed to and our defense made routine plays when they needed to make them. I thought she got behind a bit, she hit some batters, had some free passes, but she is the kind of competitor that can get herself out of it.”

On the big hits in tonight’s matchup…

“I was really proud of Jourdyn [Campbell]. I thought she had a nice at bat – she hits the double with two outs and kind of gave us a bit of momentum right there. Meagan [Smith], you look at her first at bat, she struck out and she didn’t really look good. For her to just dig in and not get too worried about it, staying in the at bat and to go oppo, that’s a big deal. I was really happy for her. That’s a big hit.”

Sophomore Meagan Smith

On her first home run…

“Did I think it was out? No. I just wanted to be on time with her pitching. It wasn’t exactly as fast as I wanted it to be, so I just adjusted and tried to hit it the other way… I knew it was going to land, I just didn’t know it was going to land over the fence, so that was a nice surprise.”

On the pitch for her second home run…

“Coach Snider was basically telling me that the pitcher was going, what we call two through five which is basically middle-in, so I was already planning on going to the pitch middle-in. She just happened to throw my favorite pitch.”

ON DECK

Texas A&M gets set for day two of the Aggie Classic on Saturday in College Station, as the Aggies prepare to take on Abilene Christian at noon, followed by a 2:15 p.m. first pitch against UT Arlington.

