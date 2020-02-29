Texas A&M sweeps Day Two of the Reveille Classic

Texas A&M softball swept through day two of the 2020 Reveille Classic, as the Aggies (14-7) earned a pair of victories against the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions (13-6) and Kansas Jayhawks (8-10) on Saturday at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies started the day by dismantling Southeastern Louisiana, 10-0, invoking the run rule in five innings. A&M recorded a total of 11 hits, just one shy of tying their season-high of 12. The offense was guided by Makinzy Herzog’s two-hit effort that included a solo home run. Kelbi Fortenberry registered her first three-hit game of the season, tying her career-high for the eighth time. Four different Aggies chipped in with an RBI, with Fortenberry, Haley Lee and Dani Elder each logging two and Herzog finishing with one.

Texas A&M recorded four doubles in a game for the fourth time this season, the last of which coming against Lamar on Feb. 15. Lee’s two-hit game marked the 12th such performance of her career. Elder, meanwhile, tied her career-high with two RBI and charted two hits for the sixth time in her collegiate career.

Ashley Daugherty started the game against the Lady Lions and earned her third collegiate start. Hannah Mayo entered the game in the top of the first and pitched out of a bases loaded jam.

She pitched the remainder of the game to earn the win, logging 4.2 innings of work and fanning four batters while stranding 10 baserunners.

In the second game of the day, the Maroon & White earned a hard-fought 7-6 victory against the Jayhawks. A&M started with a red-hot first inning, plating three runs on three hits with Morgan Smith, Payton McBride and Lee leading the early offensive effort. In the bottom of the third, Fortenberry continued to make things happen with a single to left field and then stole second. Jourdyn Campbell recorded her 11th double of the season, sending Fortenberry home to give the Aggies a 4-0 lead

After a scoreless fourth and fifth innings, the KU offense came alive behind a Sam Dellinger solo home run. Hits from Shelby Gayre, Madison Hirsch and Ashlyn Anderson spearheaded the Jayhawk effort, tying the game at 4-4.

A&M was quick to respond in the bottom half of the inning, as Elder singled to centerfield and Herzog laced one up the middle. After Morgan Smith walked, Lee had a sacrifice fly to right field, sending Elder home. A left field single from McBride cemented the Aggie lead, logging two RBI in the process. Kansas added two runs in the top of the seventh with a two-run shot from Gayre, but A&M held on to win 7-6.

Kendall Potts made the start for the Aggies in game two, pitching a complete game and striking out three batters. Potts earned her fifth win of the season, bringing her overall record to 5-3.

KEY INNINGS

vs. Southeastern Louisiana

B1 | Makinzy Herzog hit a home run over the centerfield wall. A&M 1, SELU 0

B2 | Kelbi Fortenberry doubled to the left field wall and scored after Dani Elder doubled to left center. A&M 2, SELU 0

B3 | Haley Lee walked and Jourdyn Campbell singled through the left side. Payton McBride walked and Ashlynn Walls reached on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop, plating Lee after the Lions’ catcher dropped the ball. Fortenberry singled through the left side, scoring Campbell and Madi Jatzlau, who pinch ran for McBride. Shaylee Ackerman reached on a fielder’s choice to third base, advancing Walls to third. Walls touched home on a wild pitch and Ackerman advanced to third from first. Elder singled to right field to score Ackerman. Elder drove in Ackerman with a single to right field. Herzog doubled down the left field line to advance Elder to third. Lee doubled to left center, plating both Elder and Herzog. A&M 9, SELU 0

B4 | Fortenberry singled through the left side. Shaylee Ackerman singled to centerfield and advanced to second on the throw. Fortenberry touched home on the throwing error. A&M 10, SELU 0

vs. Kansas

B1 | Makinzy Herzog had a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a Morgan Smith single to right field. Haley Lee doubled through the left side and moved to third on the throw from the outfield, scoring both Herzog and Smith. Payton McBride singled to the right side, plating Lee. A&M 3, KU 0

B3 | Fortenberry singled to left field and stole second. Jourdyn Campbell scored Fortenberry with a double to right field. A&M 4, KU 0

T6 | Sam Dellinger homered to left field. Sydnee Ramsey walked and Shelby Gayre doubled to the right center wall, plating Ramsey. Peyton Renzi pinch ran for Gayre. Madison Hirsch pinch hit for Morgyn Wynne and singled up the middle. She advanced on the throw and Renzi scored. Miranda Rodriguez singled up the middle and Hirsch advanced to third. Ashlyn Anderson had a sac fly to left field, as Hirsch would tie the game. A&M 4, KU 4

B6 | Elder singled to left field and moved to second on a Herzog single up the middle. Morgan Smith walked to load the bases for Haley Lee. Lee flied out to right field, as Elder would tag up on the catch and Herzog also tagged up to advance to third. Morgan Smith stole second and McBride ripped one into left field to score both Herzog and Smith. A&M 7, KU 4

Top Offensive Players:

vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Makinzy Herzog | 2-for-3, 2 H, HR, 1 RBI

Haley Lee | 2-for-2, 2 H, 2 RBI

Kelbi Fortenberry | 3-for-3, 3 H, 2 RBI

Dani Elder | 2-for-2, 2 H, 2 RBI

vs. Kansas

Haley Lee | 1-for-3, 1 R, 3 RBI

Payton McBride | 2-for-3, 2 H, 3 RBI

Jourdyn Campbell | 1-for-2, 1 H, 1 RBI

Makinzy Herzog | 1-for-2, 1 H, 2 R

Pitching Breakdown:

vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Ashley Daugherty – 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB

Hannah Mayo (1-0) – 4.2 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB

vs. Kansas

Kendall Potts (5-3)– 7.0 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the team’s performance today…

“I am happy at the way we responded. Yesterday was rough for us. We came out today with a different mentality today. I thought we managed both games very well. Southeastern comes out in the first inning and loads the bases. Hannah Mayo coming in to get two big outs to keep them scoreless was a huge statement. She and our offense combined were able to keep pounding away to get our opponent on their heels. That’s where we have been in the last couple of games, so it was nice to see us be the aggressor. I thought our energy was much better and our kids were committed to recognizing key moments. We had more of a killer instinct mentality and I think you saw that. When we got the bases loaded, our kids rallied together in the circle. Those are the small things we haven’t seen our team do. To have them push the pause button and gather themselves, was good to see.”

On what was different today...

“I think the wakeup call came from our staff. We said here is where we are and it is unacceptable. Defensively, I loved that our kids calmed down and made plays. We have so many opportunities to get outs, but have made it hard on ourselves. Today, I thought our kids did a nice job. We put Jourdyn Campbell back at short and hadn’t planned on that during the first game, but had to go to relief quickly. She responded and I am pleased with Jourdy calming down and making plays.”

Sophomore P/OF Makinzy Herzog

On the team’s offensive performance and the message from coach…

“Coach Snider reminded us to be confident up there and gain some momentum. Earlier in the season, we would gain momentum then lose it, so today we needed to keep our energy up in the dugout. That helped create some momentum and lead us through the whole game.”

On her leadoff home run…

“I did not expect to go up there and do that, but it helped us a lot. I think that sparked a lot of energy and helped us start out the games today well.”

Junior C/UT Dani Elder

On her double against SELU…

“Getting to swing after Shaylee [Ackerman] and see her rip one to center, I knew I needed to have the same mentality. I was ready for anything high up in the zone and looked for pretty much anything I could put the barrel to.”

On building on this weekend…

“We have to be able to keep the momentum and keep our heads high from these two wins. We need to realize we can play like this all the time.”

ON DECK

The Aggies close out the Reveille Classic with Kansas on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Davis Diamond