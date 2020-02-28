Texas A&M takes on LSU Saturday

Game #28:

Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7 SEC) at LSU (19-9, 10-5 SEC)

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 • 11 a.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: ESPN2

Roy Philpott, Play-by-Play

Paul Biancardi, Analyst

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

Dr. John Thornton, Analyst

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 383; Internet: 973

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team squares off against LSU on Saturday at 11 a.m. inside the Maravich Assembly Center.

The Aggies (14-12, 8-6 SEC) look to bounce back after falling to No. 8 Kentucky on Tuesday, 69-60. Against the Wildcats, Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M with 18 points as Savion Flagg scored 17 and Josh Nebo added 14. Flagg matched his season highs in three pointers made (5) and assists (5).

In conference play, Nebo leads the Maroon & White at 12.5 points per game, while Mitchell and Quenton Jackson average 11.7 and 10.3 per game, respectively. Emanuel Miller leads the team in rebounds at 6.6, which ranks second among SEC freshmen this season.

LSU enters the contest with a 19-9 (10-5 SEC) ledger after dropping their last game, 81-66, at Florida on Wednesday. Skylar Mays paces the Tigers at 15.9 points per game while Trendon Watford is second at 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The game may be seen on ESPN2 with Roy Philpott and Paul Biancardi on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.