Texas A&M takes on No. 4 Wisconsin in NCAA Regionals

Texas A&M volleyball continues 2019 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament play in the Madison regional, as the Aggies (23-7, 13-5) take on the No. 4 overall seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 18-2). Friday afternoon’s match is slated to begin at 1 p.m. from the UW Field House. ESPNU is set to provide national television coverage of the match, with Paul Sunderland and Karch Kiraly on the call.

Texas A&M earned the No. 13 overall seed in the field of 64 and has advanced to the regional round of NCAA competition for the first time since 2009. The schedule for this weekend’s action in Madison is listed below:

Schedule:

Friday, Dec. 13

1 p.m. – No. 13 Texas A&M (23-7, 13-5) vs. No. 4 Wisconsin (24-6, 18-2)

3:30 p.m. – No. 12 Hawai’i (26-3, 14-2) vs. No. 5 Nebraska (27-4, 17-3)

Friday, Dec. 14

5 p.m. Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

Tickets

All-session and Prime Reserved single-session tickets are sold out. Single-session tickets are available beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday by clicking here, or over the phone by calling 608.262.1440.

Single-session tickets are $12 for reserved seating, $9 for general admission adults, $7 for general admission youth (ages 2-17) and seniors (ages 55+) and $5 for general admission college students.

The No. 25 ranked Aggies boast a wide array of postseason honors, including four players earning AVCA South All-Region team selections. Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans, junior setter Camille Conner, senior libero Camila Gomez, and junior middle blocker Makena Patterson each received the prestigious award. All-Region players are now entered into the running for AVCA All-America selections, with results set to be published on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Click here for a complete list of AVCA All-Region honorees.

Texas A&M finished its home campaign last Friday in a four-set victory over the Rice Owls. After splitting two fiercely contested sets, the Aggies came together to advance to the regional round of tournament play for the first time in a decade. A&M finished with a home record of 14-1 and is now 28-24 all-time in NCAA tournament matches.

Hans fired down a match-high 28 kills on a .247 clip against Rice while recording 17 digs. The Corpus Christi native was also stellar from the service line, notching four service aces.

Conner delivered 56 assists, nine digs and six kills in the match while leading an offense that recorded 89 total points. At the net, middle blockers Patterson and Mallory Talbert logged nine and six blocks, respectively, while Talbert also earned double-digits in kills with 10.

Gomez led the defensive effort and logged a match-high 27 digs in the win along with five assists. One of her assists, an out of system delivery to Hans, received recognition from NCAA Volleyball as one of the top five plays of the week.

Wisconsin earned the No. 4 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. Signature wins for the Badgers include a pair of sweeps over Nebraska to go along with wins over Minnesota, Penn State, Illinois and Purdue.

The Badgers are led by junior middle blocker Dana Rettke and junior outside hitter Molly Haggerty, who have recorded 366 and 360 kills this season, respectively. Junior setter Sydney Hilley serves as the sticking point in the Wisconsin offense, recording 1,253 assists so far in 2019. The middle blocker duo of Rettke and sophomore Danielle Hart have combined for 253 blocks at the net this year.

Friday’s regional matchup will be the eighth all-time meeting between the Aggies and Badgers, with Wisconsin holding a 5-2 lead. The last matchup between the two schools came in the 2017 season, with the Badgers sweeping the Aggies in Madison.

Following the match between A&M and Wisconsin is another regional battle between the Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine and Nebraska Cornhuskers. That match is set to begin at UW Field House at 3:30 p.m. with live streaming services available on ESPN3.

Hawai’i received an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament following a 14-2 record in Big West conference play. The Rainbow Wahine defeated Northern Colorado and San Diego to advance to the regional round of the tournament. Texas A&M is 1-7 all-time against Hawai’i.

Nebraska received an at-large ticket to this year’s tournament after a 27-4 regular season highlighted by wins over Penn State, Creighton, Minnesota, and Purdue. The Cornhuskers defeated the Ball State Cardinals and the Missouri Tigers to earn a spot in the Sweet 16. Texas A&M is 7-32 all-time against Nebraska