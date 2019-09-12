Texas A&M tennis opens fall season in Midland

On the heels of seven consecutive top-15 finishes the Texas A&M men’s tennis team opens the 2019-20 season at The Racquet Club Collegiate Invitational Friday at The Racquet Club of Midland.

“It is always fun to get another season started and to start it in Midland is great,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We are excited to see where our veterans are at after having some great results over the summer and it’s our first chance to see the newcomers represent Texas A&M for the first time.”

Texas A&M will send four student-athletes to the singles and doubles event that features the likes of Texas Tech, TCU and New Mexico, among others.

Junior Barnaby Smith earned the top-seed in the 32-person draw after posting a team-high 27 wins last season. The High Wycombe, England native earned All-American honors last season in doubles and looks to start his junior campaign on the right foot.

Joining Smith in west Texas are freshman Pierce Rollins and sophomores Guido Marson and Pranav Kumar. Marson looks to improve upon his 8-8 mark from his freshman campaign while Kumar posted a 3-1 record in dual matches last spring. Rollins is the 13th blue-chip recruit to sign with the Aggies in the last 13 years and will don the A&M uniform for the first time in his collegiate career.

In the doubles draw, Smith and Rollins are set to partner up as the draw’s top seed while Kumar and Marson join forces.

The remainder of the Aggies will see tournament action throughout the fall, beginning with the Oracle ITA Masters in Malibu, California on September 26. The Maroon & White return a trio of players that earned All-American honors a season ago, the most of any SEC team.

The Racquet Club Collegiate Invitational

Sept. 13-15/Midland, Texas

Singles

First Round

Barnaby Smith (TAMU) vs. Edu Simo (UTA)

Pranav Kumar (TAMU) vs. Alan Sanson (UTSA)

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Javier Ruiz (USU)

Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Max Kurzban (TCU)

Doubles

First Round

Barnaby Smith / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Dimitrios Azoidis / Taine Bernhard (ACU)

Pranav Kumar / Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Jake Trondson / Facundo Bermejo (UNM)