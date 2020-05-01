Texas A&M to Play in 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball joins a loaded field for the 38th annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational which will be contested November 22-24, 2021, at the historic Lahaina Civic Center.

The tournament features Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary’s and Wisconsin. The field boasts a combined 137 NCAA Tournament appearances and 59 Sweet Sixteen berths.

Texas A&M is making their second appearance at the Maui Invitational as the Maroon & White competed at the illustrious event in 1994. The Aggies fell in their first two games, 103-73 to No. 12 Arizona State and 76-74 to Tulane, before topping Chaminade, 73-52.

Travel packages for the tournament will be available at a later date.