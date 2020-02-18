Texas A&M travels to Alabama Wednesday

Game #25:

Texas A&M (12-12, 6-6 SEC) at Alabama (14-11, 6-6 SEC)

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 • 6 p.m. (CT)

Coleman Coliseum • Tuscaloosa, AL

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Mike Morgan, Play-by-Play

Jon Sundvold, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

Dr. John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 380; Internet: 970

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team hits the road for a mid-week bout against Alabama on Wednesday. Tipoff at Coleman Coliseum is set for 6 p.m.

Last time out, the Aggies (12-12, 6-6 SEC) rallied in the second half to defeat Georgia, 74-69, on Saturday. After being down 39-28 at half, the Maroon & White bombarded the Bulldogs with 45 points, the second most in a half by Texas A&M this season.

Emanuel Miller led the way for the Aggies with a career-high 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds. Wendell Mitchell and Josh Nebo put up 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Savion Flagg and Quenton Jackson both scored 11.

Alabama (14-11, 6-6 SEC) enters the contest following an 88-82 win over then-No. 25 LSU on Saturday. Kira Lewis led the Crimson tide with 27 points, while Jaden Shackelford added 26. Lewis ranks fifth in the SEC in scoring, averaging 17.5 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the 21st meeting between the Aggies and Crimson Tide with Alabama leading the series, 12-8. The two teams met twice last season with Texas A&M pulling off the sweep. The Aggies won, 81-80, in Tuscaloosa before topping the Crimson Tide, 65-56, at Reed Arena.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.