Texas A&M travels to Columbia to take on No. 22 South Carolina

Texas A&M women’s tennis embarks on a two-match road trip this weekend, as the Aggies (12-3, 1-1 SEC) get set to take on the No. 22 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 2-0 SEC) on Friday evening. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m. (CT) at the Carolina Tennis Center.

“We’ve got a very important road trip coming up,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “South Carolina is one of the premier programs in both our conference and the nation. We’re going to have to be ready to play, especially when we’re taking them on at their home courts. I believe we can come out very sharp and play well. We have a team here that competes at every spot in the lineup, so if we play at the level we’re capable of, we are going to be in a great position to succeed.”

The Maroon & White stormed past Arkansas and Prairie View A&M last weekend, posting 4-0 and 7-0 results, respectively. The Aggies hold an eight-match unbeaten streak at the Mitchell Tennis Center this season. Junior Tatiana Makarova recorded her 16th straight singles match victory with a 6-0, 6-1 result against Jimena Duran-Castellanos of PVAMU. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, meanwhile, earned her sixth straight singles triumph against Jackie Carr of Arkansas. Makarova leads the team in dual match singles wins with an 11-0 record, while Faa-Hviding ranks second on the team and boasts a 10-1 mark.

South Carolina enters Friday evening’s matchup ranked No. 22 in the latest ITA team poll published on Mar. 3. After defeating Alabama and Auburn to start SEC play last weekend, S.C. prepares for its conference home opener against the Aggies. Texas A&M holds a slight 4-3 series lead against South Carolina since the Maroon & White joined the SEC, including a 2-1 advantage in Columbia.

The Mar. 3 ITA poll featured a pair of Aggies climbing back into the ranks of the national elite, as Makarova earned the No. 99 selection while Faa-Hviding placed No. 107. The Aggie doubles duo of Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith also retrieved a spot in the polls, as the team earned the No. 37 rank.