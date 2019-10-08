Texas A&M trio set for ITA Women’s All-American Main Draw

Texas A&M women’s tennis is set to open play in the main draw at 2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship Wednesday in Tulsa.

In the first round of the main draw, No. 28 Katya Townsend is set to take on No. 43 Lisa Marie Roux while the A&M’s 6th-ranked doubles pair of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova are set to face off against Anna Brylin and Saby Nihalani of Wake Forest.

On Tuesday, No. 58 Goldsmith suffered a 7-6, 6-4 setback against Maria Kozyreva of Saint Mary’s in the qualifying consolation draw.

The ITA Women’s All-American Championship main draw begins on Wednesday and is slated to conclude on Oct. 13 with the singles and doubles finals.

2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship

LaFortune Tennis Center & Michael D. Case Tennis Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Pre-Qualifying Singles

First Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Karine-Marion Job (KSU) 6-2, 6-0

Luna Dormet (OHST) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5

Polina Kozyreva (SYR) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

Akanksha Bhan (COL) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Julia Adams (Furman) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Third Round

Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Qualifying Singles

First Round

No. 104 Jessica Livianu (St. Johns) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-0, 6-2

Consolation

First Round

Maria Kozyreva (Saint Mary’s) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-6, 6-4

Main Draw

No. 28 Katya Townsend vs. No. 43 Lisa Marie Rioux (Ok. State)

Qualifying Doubles

First Round

Karine-Marion Job / Maria Linares (KSU) def. Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-7(4)

Jaeda Daniel / Adriana Reami (NC State) def. Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 8-3

Consolation

First Round

Riley McQuaid / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Aliksandra Leyedeya / Reagan Miley (ORU) 8-3

No. 47 Carolyn Campana / Chandler Carter (WF) def. Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 8-7(5)

Main Draw Doubles

First Round

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Anna Brylin / Saby Nihalani (WF)