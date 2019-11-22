Texas A&M trio to compete at NCAA Cross Country Championship

Ashley Driscoll, Kelsie Warren and Eric Casarez will represent Texas A&M at the NCAA Championship on Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.

“We’re excited to head back to nationals with this crew,” Texas A&M assistant coach Wendel McRaven said. “These three have proven all year that they are national caliber athletes. Now they get the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the nation.”

The voyage back to the NCAA Championships marks the 10th time in the last 12 years, where a member of the Texas A&M cross country team is competing, and it also marks the fifth time under McRaven’s tutelage in which the Aggies advance at least two runners in the same season since 2012.

“We are happy to go back to Terre Haute,” McRaven added. “This will be the 13th time they have hosted the meet in the last 18 years. They do a great job and they really support the sport of cross country. They call it ‘Cross Country Town, USA.’”

There are 31 teams and 38 individuals racing in each of the championship races, with the women’s 6,000m race is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. (ET), followed by the men’s 10,000m race at 12:15 p.m. (ET).

“Our goal, whenever we bring individual qualifiers to the national meet, is to put ourselves in position to earn All-American honors by finishing in the top-40,” McRaven said.

Warren, a senior from College Station, clinched a place in the final race of the cross country season after earning seventh place in a time of 20:54.2 at the South Central Regional last weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Driscoll, a senior from Round Rock, clinched her place in the national championship by finishing 11th in a time of 21:01.0 last weekend.

“The two women have gradually gotten better and better over the last four years to put themselves in this position,” McRaven stated. “They are great examples to our younger athletes. They are thoughtful students of the sport who have truly taken ownership in their running.”

Casarez, a sophomore from Fort Worth, qualified for the national championship as an at-large qualifier after racing to ninth place in a time of 30:28.8 in the regional meet.

“Eric is just getting started, he’s a very talented young man with a bright future ahead of him,” McRaven said. “This shouldn’t be his last appearance at a national meet.”

Coverage of the meet is available on Flotrack, which involves a subscription fee, at the following link - http://bit.ly/2jqGr7D.

Live results will be available for the meet through Prime Time Timing. Additional meet information can be found at the NCAA Championships Central.

For more information on Texas A&M Cross Country including in-meet updates, follow @aggietrk on Twitter.