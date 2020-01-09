Texas A&M two-sport standout Toya Jones elected to Texas T&F Hall of Fame

Former Texas A&M two-sport standout Toya Jones will be inducted into the Texas Track & Field Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 10, the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association announced.

Also being inducted are: Bennie Brazell, Carl Erickson, Sid “The Jet” Garton, Leo Manzano, Larry Story and Monte Stratton.

Jones, from Refugio High School in south Texas, was a four-year letterman in football and track & field at Texas A&M in the late 1990s. On the track, Jones was a sprinter and long jumper for the Aggies. He ran the second leg on the Aggies’ 1997 NCAA Champion 4x100-meter relay, which was undefeated that season and also posted wins at the Texas Relays, Penn Relays and the Big 12 Championships.

On the gridiron, Jones was a special teams ace and a valuable contributor on the Aggies’ Wrecking Crew defense. He went on to play six professional seasons in the NFL, Canadian Football League and XFL.

A Texas schoolboy legend, Jones won a record 13 gold medals at the University Interscholastic League's Track and Field State Championships and was a member of three state championship teams at Refugio High School. He won five gold medals at one state meet and at least two gold medals at the other three, participating in sprint and jumping events.

Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Jan. 10 at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine.