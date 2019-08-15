Texas A&M unveils new court design at Reed Arena

Texas A&M unveiled a new court design at Reed Arena Thursday, with a re-designed playing surface in place for the 2019-20 athletic year.

The new court features the popular Lone Star logo in maroon at mid-court, which makes this the fourth iteration of the Reed Arena court that features the shape of Texas. The court markings are maroon, including the new men’s basketball 3-point line of 22 feet, 1.75 inches. The women’s basketball 3-point line of 20 feet, 9 inches is marked in white.

The hardwood court is surround by a maroon apron, which for the first time, features the text “Gig ’Em Aggies” in white. Additionally, Texas A&M’s online presence is featured on the court with athletics’ Twitter and Instagram handle of @12thMan and the web address of 12thMan.com.

