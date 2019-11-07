Texas A&M volleyball to host Arkansas Friday at Reed

Following its fifth-straight conference victory, Texas A&M volleyball returns to the court at Reed Arena on Friday evening. The Aggies (16-5, 8-3) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-15, 2-9) in a 6:30 p.m. start. The match is streamed live on SEC Network+ and ESPN app with Steve Miller and Chelsea Reber on the call.

After a weekend with two wins over ranked opponents, the Aggies received their first AVCA Coaches Poll selection and will be ranked No. 25 in Friday’s match against the Razorbacks. Four of the Aggies five-consecutive victories have come against teams placed higher than them in the SEC standings at the time of the match. The Aggies tear through conference action has seen the team ascend to fourth in the SEC standings and No. 9 in the NCAA RPI rating.

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans is coming off a weekend which saw her garner SEC Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the week honors. Hans averaged 6.06 points and 5.00 kills per set in wins over No. 15 Kentucky and No. 24 Missouri.

In the match against Missouri, Hans recorded an impressive statistical performance. The Corpus Christi native logged her 25th match with 20 or more kills (21), and also chipped in with eight digs and a pair of critical service aces.

Sophomore defensive specialist Allison Fields made a remarkable defensive impact on the stat sheet, setting a season high in digs with 19. Her total on Sunday was only one dig shy of tying her career-high. Fields also contributed two assists and a service ace.

Junior setter Camille Conner was stellar for the Aggies yet again, providing 40 assists to go along with seven digs, two kills, and a service ace. Sunday’s win over the Tigers marked her eighth performance with 40 or more assists in the 2019 season.

Arkansas comes into College Station on a two-match losing skid following back-to-back losses to Georgia and Kentucky. The Razorbacks have won two SEC matches in 2019, with victories coming over Mississippi State and Auburn.

Friday night's action will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Razorbacks, with Texas A&M holding an 8-4 edge. Every meeting between the two programs has taken place since the Aggies moved to the SEC in the 2012 season. The series in College Station is tied at 3-3. The two teams met earlier in the season in Fayetteville on October 4, where the Aggies won in a 3-0 sweep.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.