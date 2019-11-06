Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss selected to air on SEC Network

Texas A&M’s final regular season home match has been selected to air on the SEC Network as part of the wildcard weekend, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. The No. 25 ranked Aggies host the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. in Reed Arena.

At the beginning of the season, the SEC Network set aside Nov. 24 as a wildcard day in the sport of volleyball. Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Georgia-Florida and Arkansas-Mississippi State were the three matches up for the 3 p.m. slot.

With the Aggies currently on a five-match win streak and a No. 25 ranking in the AVCA Coaches Poll, the Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss contest selected.

A&M and Ole Miss met earlier this season in Oxford, Miss., with the Aggies coming out victorious in a five-set thriller. A&M snapped the Rebels’ 14-match win streak, while handing Ole Miss its first conference loss of the season. Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans tied her career-high 32 kills in that meeting.

This appearance gives Texas A&M a total of eight televised matches between the SEC Network and ESPNU.

Talent for the contest has not been announced at this time.

