Texas A&M women in 2nd - men in 7th after day one of SEC Indoor Championships

The Texas A&M Track teams are within striking distance after day one of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Aggie women are in second place behind Arkansas, while the men are in third.

The big highlights on the day for the A&M women as the Pentathlon title won by Tyra Gittens.

The A&M junior won the shot put, long jump and the high jump during the pentathlon competition on Friday afternoon.

In the high jump she cleared 6' 1 1/4" tying an A&M Indoor record. Her point total of 4,391 points was also a new school record.

Tyra wasn't done collecting points, on Friday evening she came in fourth place in the women's long jump with a jump of 20' 7". Her team-mate Deborah Acquah won the event with a jump of 21' 2 ".

The SEC Indoors Track & Field championships resume Saturday morning at 10am with the men's 60 meter hurdles. The field events will continue at 1:15pm while the running finals start at 4pm.