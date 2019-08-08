Texas A&M women’s cross country earns NCAA Public Recognition Award

Texas A&M’s women’s cross country earned a NCAA Public Recognition Award for the third consecutive year. The honor recognizes teams with an NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate in the top 10 percent of all squads in their respective sports based on APR data released in May 2019.

Overall, this marks the fourth top 10 recognition with a perfect score of 1,000 for the women’s cross country team, which is the most top 10 honors by any program at Texas A&M. Previous years the Aggies have earned the honor with a perfect rate include 2008-09, 2015-16, and 2016-17.

“Academic excellence is one of the hallmarks of our cross country program,” said Chris Barttelbort, Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Support Services. “Being the third consecutive year on the list shows it is truly a recognition of program culture. Their dedication to academic success and to receiving their Texas A&M degrees is ingrained in each student-athlete from their first day on campus and passed on from class to class. It is a recognition that doesn’t happen by accident, and it is well earned.”

The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams. The APR measures eligibility, retention and graduation each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason.

The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.

Also earning recognition with perfect scores among SEC women’s cross country programs were Arkansas, Auburn, and LSU. Programs in Texas who had perfect scores included Houston Baptist, Rice, Sam Houston, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Texas Tech.

“Congratulations to the programs earning Public Recognition Awards for their commitment to academic success,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “The number of perfect scores this year is an indication that schools and student-athletes are setting high bars for achievement, and we are proud that they are continuing to succeed academically as well as athletically.”

Largely as a result of an increase in perfect scores, teams earning Public Recognition Awards increased to 1,328, up by 44 from the previous academic year. APRs for programs in the top 10% ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000, and the number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,214, marking an increase of 26 teams from last year.