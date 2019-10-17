Texas A&M women’s tennis impresses at ITA Texas Regional Championships

Texas A&M women’s tennis put on a marvelous display as the top NCAA Division I women's tennis players in Texas converged in College Station for the ITA Texas Regional Championships, hosted at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. One round of doubles and a couple rounds of singles play were completed on Thursday.

"Overall, it was a very good day for our team," head coach Mark Weaver said. "Six of our eight student-athletes advanced in the main draw and did so in a very decisive manner. Tomorrow will be a good day for Jayci and Tatiana to bounce back and improve on some things that need to be improved on. Tomorrow will be another good opportunity to compete in both the singles and doubles as the brackets improve in quality. We have a great chance to learn and get better as we continue through this event."

The Aggies were a perfect 4-0 in the first round of singles matches Thursday morning. Jessica Anzo defeated Anna Hosking of Abilene Christian, Dorthea Faa-Hviding bested Sophia Kermet of Incarnate Word, Renee McBryde danced past Illeana Mocciola of ACU and Riley McQuaid bageled Stevie Ybarra of Sam Houston State.

In the second round, No. 28 Katya Townsend ousted Karla De La Luz Montalvo of Sam Houston, Anzo topped Sophia Hummel of North Texas, Faa-Hviding shutout Kristyna Mamicova of UTRGV, Renee McBryde beat Catalina Cabariue of UTSA, McQuaid won against Katarina Sasaroga of UTRGV and Lucia Quiterio outed Alyssa Zayat of Texas State. A&M’s Tatiana Makarova faced a setback against Mariya Shumeika of A&M-Corpus Christi and Jayci Goldsmith fell to Hana Kyapilova of Texas State.

All four of A&M’s doubles teams earned a first round bye and will begin play at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

All draws will be posted on the tournament website and results will be updated at the conclusion of each match.

Admission to the five-day tournament is free.

Other schools to be represented at the tournament are Abilene Christian, Baylor, Houston, Incarnate Word, Lamar, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, Rice, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas, UT Arlington, UTSA, Texas State, Texas Tech and UTRGV.

Play is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. each day, with the championship matches taking place on Monday.

The top doubles team and the singles finalists earn an automatic invitation to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, Arizona. The tournament, held from Nov. 7-11, features the champions from each of the 12 regions around the country, as well as several at-large bids.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M women's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieWTEN.

2019 ITA Texas Regional

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, College Station, TX

Singles

First Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU), bye

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Anna Hosking (ACU) 6-1, 6-0

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Sophia Kermet (UIW), 6-0, 6-1

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Illeana Mocciola (ACU) 6-1, 6-2

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU), bye

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU), bye

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Stevie Ybarra (SHSU) 6-0, 6-0

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU), bye

Second Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Karla De La Luz Montalvo (SHSU) 6-2, 6-0

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Sophia Hummel (UNT) 7-5, 6-2

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Kristyna Mamicova (UTRGV) 6-0, 6-0

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Catalina Cabarique (UTSA) 6-1, 6-2

Mariya Shumeika (TAMUCC) def. No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Hana Kvapilova (TXST) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-5, 1-6, 6-1

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Katarina Sasaroga (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-0

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Alyssa Zayat (TXST) 6-1, 6-0

Third Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Azul Pedemonti (UH)

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) vs. Lusine Chobanyan (SHSU)

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Jackie Nylander (SMU)

Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Margarita Skriabina (TT)

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Momoka Horiguchi (UTA)

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. Sarai Yesaki Monarez (SMU)

Doubles

First Round

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU), bye

Dorthea Faa-Hviding / Riley McQuaid (TAMU), bye

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU), bye

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU), bye

Second Round - 8:30 a.m., Friday

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Rosalie Gerritsen / Isidora Zivkovic (SHSU)

Dorthea Faa-Hviding / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Petra Kaszas / Constandena Nicolaou (SHAU)

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Lucia Natal / Carla Pons-Martorell (UTA)

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. Gabriela Guillarte / Annie Walker (SFA)