Texas A&M’s Aguilar, Habib and Vacherot advance to third round at ITA All-American

Texas A&M men’s tennis claimed three wins in the second round of the 2019 ITA Men’s Tennis All-American Championship main draw at the Case Tennis Center on the campus of Tulsa University on Thursday.

For the second straight day, inclement weather forced matches indoors and Aggie men’s tennis was up to the task. No. 13 Carlos Aguilar, No. 16 Hady Habib and No. 45 Valentin Vacherot earned victories in the Sooner State to make Texas A&M the only school to see three singles student-athletes reach the third round, Florida is the only other school with more than one student-athlete in the third round.

Aguilar, the No. 6 seed, picked up a win over No. 40 Athell Bennett of Purdue, 6-4, 6-1, to set up a SEC-showdown against No. 17 Adam Walton of Tennessee. Habib earned his second-straight three-set win with a 6-7, 7-5, 6-2 win over No. 46 Filip Malbasic of Arizona to set up a date with No. 6 Aleks Kovacevic of Illinois. Vacherot tamed No. 44 Sven Lah of Baylor, 6-4, 6-1, to advance to face No. 81 Philip Henning of Georgia for a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

The ITA All-American Championship main draw began on Wednesday and is slated to conclude on Oct. 13 with the singles and doubles finals.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMTEN.

2019 ITA Men’s All-American Championships

Tulsa, Okla. – Case Tennis Center

Singles

Pre-Qualifying

First Round

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Alex Reco (Ark) 7-6(2), 6-2

Pranav Kumar (TAMU) def. Tom Kruse (UMKC) 6-2, 6-2

Ross Watson (Pacific) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 7-6(3), 6-3

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Marcello Moreira (ORU) 6-1, 6-3

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Vikash Singh (Ind) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

Second Round

Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA) def. Pranav Kumar (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Rafael Izquierdo Luque (NC St) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Christopher Edge (MTSU) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

Andrew Zhang (Duke) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-3, 7-6

Third Round

Makey Rakotomalala (ASU) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Qualifying

First Round

No. 118 Tim Ruehl (AZ State) def. No. 72 Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. No. 90 Stepan Holis (UNM) 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

Jacob Fearnley (TCU) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-2, 7-6(3)

Consolation

First Round

No. 72 Barnaby Smith (TAMU) vs Siem Woldeab (Texas) 6-4, 6-4

Main Draw

First Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Lukas Grief (UF) 6-3, 6-2

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 75 Yuta Kikuchi (Cal) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 21 Adria Soriano Barrera (Miami) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5)

Second Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. No. 40 Athell Bennett (Purdue) 6-4, 6-1

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU def. No. 46 Filip Malbasic (Arizona) 6-7, 7-5, 6-2

No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 44 Sven Lah (Baylor) 6-4, 6-1

Third Round

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. No. 17 Adam Walton (UT)

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU def. No. 6 Aleks Kovacevic (Illinois)

No. 45 Val Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 81 Philip Henning (UGA)

Doubles

Qualifying

First Round

Pranav Kumar / Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 43 David Goulak / Ivan Thamma (UCD) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

Tadas Babelis / Yannai Barkai (NC St) def. Stefan Storch / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-4, 3-6, 10-6

Juan Pablo Cenoz / Kody Pearson (Tulsa) def. Austin Abbrat / Guido Marson (TAMU) 7-6(1), 2-6, 10-8

Second Round

Pranav Kumar / Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Jackson Fine / Jonathan Sheehy (ACU) 6-4, 6-4

Third Round

Henrik Korsgaard / Brandon Perez (VT) def. Pranav Kumar / Hady Habib (TAMU) 6-4, 7-6(1)

Main Draw

First Round

Henrik Korsgaard / Brandon Perez (VT) def. No. 1 Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 6-3, 2-6, 10-8

Consolation

First Round

No. 1 Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Rodrigo Magalhaes / Yevhen Sirous (Radford) walkover