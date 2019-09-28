Texas A&M’s Aguilar advances to Oracle ITA Masters Mixed Doubles Final

Texas A&M tennis’ Carlos Aguilar advanced to the 2019 Oracle ITA Masters mixed doubles finals Friday, the yearly national tournament is hosted by Pepperdine.

In mixed doubles quarterfinals action, Aguilar and Katarina Jokic of Georgia defeated Matias Soto of Baylor and Anna Turati of Texas, 6-1 before topping top-seed Keegan Smith and Abbey Forbes of UCLA, 8-6. The finals appearance is the first for an Aggie in the five years of the tournament.

In the singles draw, No. 13 Aguilar posted a 6-3, 6-3 win against Nico Mostardi of Cleveland State in the second round before falling in the quarterfinals against No. 9 Jack Lin of Columbia, a rematch of the 2019 NCAA Singles second round match. Aguilar became the first Aggie to reach the quarterfinals at the Masters with his pair of wins. No. 16 Hady Habib fell in the second round to Corrado Summaria of host-Pepperdine.

Habib and Alexa Graham of North Carolina defeated Gui Osorio of San Diego and Ashley Lahey of Pepperdine before falling 8-3 in the semifinals to Sven Lah of Baylor and Natasha Subhash of Virginia.

Texas A&M was the only school to send a pair of student-athletes ranked in the top-20 and one of two schools that will be represented by a pair of student-athletes in California.

2019 Oracle ITA Masters

Malibu, Calif. – Sept. 26-29, 2019

Singles

First Round

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Kris Van Wyk (Weber State), 6-1, 6-2

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Brandon Ancona (Valpo), 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

Corrado Summaria (Pepp) def. No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Nico Mostardi (Cleveland State) 6-3, 6-3

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Jack Lin (Columbia) def. No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Carlos Aguilar (TAMU / Katarina Jokic (UGA) def. Andrew Ton (Navy) and Ana Joyner (Army), 6-4

Hady Habib (TAMU) / Alexa Graham (UNC) def. Alexis Collard (Alabama St) / Jamie Wei (Stony Brook), 6-1

Second Round

Carlos Aguilar (TAMU / Katarina Jokic (UGA) def. Aditya Vashishta / Jessica Livianu (St. John’s), 6-2

Hady Habib (TAMU) / Alexa Graham (UNC) def. Sumit Sarkar / Michaela Haet (Rice), 7-5

Quarterfinals

Carlos Aguilar (TAMU / Katarina Jokic (UGA) def. Matias Soto (Baylor) / Anna Turati (Texas), 6-1

Hady Habib (TAMU) / Alexa Graham (UNC) def. Gui Osorio (USD) / Ashley Lahey (Pepp), 6-3

Semifinals

Carlos Aguilar (TAMU / Katarina Jokic (UGA) def. Keegan Smith / Abbey Forbes (UCLA), 8-6

Sven Lah (Baylor) / Natasha Subhash (Virginia) def. Hady Habib (TAMU) / Alexa Graham (UNC), 8-3

Finals

Carlos Aguilar (TAMU / Katarina Jokic (UGA) vs. Sven Lah (Baylor) / Natasha Subhash (Virginia)