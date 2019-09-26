Texas A&M’s Aguilar and Habib advance at Oracle ITA Masters

Texas A&M tennis’ Carlos Aguilar and Hady Habib went undefeated at the 2019 Oracle ITA Masters hosted by Pepperdine Thursday. Aguilar and Habib each captured a pair of mixed doubles wins followed by a straight set victory in the singles draw.

No. 13 Aguilar posted a 6-4, 6-2 win against Brandon Ancona of Valparaiso in the first round and is slated to take on Nico Mostardi of Cleveland State in round two. In doubles action, Aguilar and Katarina Jokic of Georgia posted wins an Army/Navy duo and a pair from St. John’s. In the quarterfinals the SEC duo opposes Matias Soto of Baylor and Anna Turati of Texas.

No. 16 Habib topped Kris Van Wyk of Weber State 6-1, 6-2 of Weber State in first round action on Thursday as the tournament’s No. 3 seed. In the second round, Habib is scheduled to face Corrado Summaria of host-Pepperdine. Habib and Alexa Graham of North Carolina defeated Alexis Collard of Alabama State and Jamie Wei of Stony Brook in the first round before dispatching a team from Rice in the second round. Habib and Graham will challenge Gui Osorio of San Diego and Ashley Lahey of Pepperdine in the quarterfinals.

Texas A&M is the only school to send a pair of student-athletes ranked in the top-20 and one of two schools that will be represented by a pair of student-athletes in California.

2019 Oracle ITA Masters

Malibu, Calif. – Sept. 26-29, 2019

Singles

First Round

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Kris Van Wyk (Weber State), 6-1, 6-2

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Brandon Ancona (Valpo), 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

No. 16 Hady Habib (TAMU) vs. Corrado Summaria (Pepp)

No. 13 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. Nico Mostardi (Cleveland State)

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Carlos Aguilar (TAMU / Katarina Jokic (UGA) def. Andrew Ton (Navy) and Ana Joyner (Army), 6-4

Hady Habib (TAMU) / Alexa Graham (UNC) def. Alexis Collard (Alabama St) / Jamie Wei (Stony Brook), 6-1

Second Round

Carlos Aguilar (TAMU / Katarina Jokic (UGA) def. Aditya Vashishta / Jessica Livianu (St. John’s), 6-2

Hady Habib (TAMU) / Alexa Graham (UNC) def. Sumit Sarkar / Michaela Haet (Rice), 7-5

Quarterfinals

Carlos Aguilar (TAMU / Katarina Jokic (UGA) vs. Matias Soto (Baylor) / Anna Turati (Texas)

Hady Habib (TAMU) / Alexa Graham (UNC) vs. Gui Osorio (USD) / Ashley Lahey (Pepp)