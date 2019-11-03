Texas A&M’s Anzo Wins on Final Day of Longhorn Invitational

Jessica Anzo of Texas A&M women’s tennis claimed a straight set win on the final day of the Texas Invitational Sunday, hosted at the Texas Tennis Center.

Anzo defeated Tenika McGiffin of Tennessee, 6-2, 6-1, to wrap up the weekend in the state capital. The redshirt freshman fished the tournament with a trio of wins against just one loss in singles play.

Other teams that were a part of the Texas Invitational were Miami (Fla.), Rice, SMU, Tennessee and Texas.

Longhorn Invitational

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, Austin, TX

Singles

First Round

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. No. 38 Michaela Haet (Rice) 7-6(7), 6-2

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Isabelle Tcherkes Zade (SMU) 4-6 6-2 6-4

Second Round

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. No. 96 Victoria Smirnova (Rice) 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Yuna Ito (Miami) 7-6(5), 6-3

Semifinals

Fernanda Labrana (Texas) def. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

No. 80 Daevenia Achong (Miami) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Consolation

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Tenika McGiffin (Tenn) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Match One

Jessica Anzo / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Michaela Haet / Diea El Jardi (Rice) 6-3

Match Two

Jessica Anzo / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Tenika McGiffin / Callie Creath (Tennessee) 6-3

Match Three

Jessica Anzo / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Nicole Petchey / Katherine Jakeway (SMU) 7-6(1)