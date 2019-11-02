Texas A&M’s Anzo and Faa-Hviding Earn Two Doubles Wins at Longhorn Invitational

Texas A&M women’s tennis tandem of Jessica Anzo and Dorthea Faa-Hviding claimed a pair of doubles matches at the Texas Invitational Saturday, hosted at the Texas Tennis Center.

In doubles, the A&M duo bested Tenika McGiffin and Callie Creath of Tennessee, 6-3, before dispatching od Nicole Pitchey and Katherine Jakeway of SMU, 7-6(1).

In the singles draw, Anzo dropped a highly contested 6-3, 6-4 match to Fernanda Labrana of Texas while Faa-Hviding fell in a third set to No. 80 Daevenia Achong of Miami.

Play wraps up on Sunday with the final singles match of the weekend scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Anzo is slated to take on McGiffin of Tennessee while Faa-Hviding will oppose No. 38 Michaela Heat of Rice.

Other teams scheduled to take part in the Texas Invitational are Miami (Fla.), Rice, SMU, Tennessee and Texas.

Longhorn Invitational

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, Austin, TX

Singles

First Round

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. No. 38 Michaela Haet (Rice) 7-6(7), 6-2

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Isabelle Tcherkes Zade (SMU) 4-6 6-2 6-4

Second Round

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. No. 96 Victoria Smirnova (Rice) 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Yuna Ito (Miami) 7-6(5), 6-3

Semifinals

Fernanda Labrana (Texas) def. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

No. 80 Daevenia Achong (Miami) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Consolation

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. No. 38 Michaela Haet (Rice)

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) vs. Tenika McGiffin (Tenn)

Doubles

Match One

Jessica Anzo / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Michaela Haet / Diea El Jardi (Rice) 6-3

Match Two

Jessica Anzo / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Tenika McGiffin / Callie Creath (Tennessee) 6-3

Match Three

Jessica Anzo / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Nicole Pitchey / Katherine Jakeway (SMU) 7-6(1)