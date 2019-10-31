Texas A&M’s Anzo and Faa-Hviding to Compete at Longhorn Invitational

Texas A&M women’s tennis will be represented by Jessica Anzo and Dorthea Faa-Hviding at the Texas Invitational beginning on Friday, hosted at the Texas Tennis Center.

"Dorthea and Jessica have had a solid fall so far and this is a great opportunity to finish the fall with a strong showing against a very quality field," head coach Mark Weaver said. "We are looking to continue on with our successful fall season and close it out on a high note."

In the singles draw, Faa-Hviding is set to take on Isabella Tcherkes Zade of SMU while Anzo will oppose No. 38 Michaela Haet from Rice in the opening round. In double, the A&M duo will take on Haet and Diea El Jardi of Rice in the first round.

Friday’s action will begin at 10 a.m. with the opening round of doubles play followed by two round of singles action. The tournament is scheduled to wrap up on Sunday.

Other teams scheduled to take part in the Texas Invitational are Miami (Fla.), Rice, SMU, Tennessee and Texas.

Longhorn Invitational

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, Austin, TX

Singles

First Round

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) vs. No. 38 Michaela Haet (Rice)

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Isabelle Tcherkes Zade (SMU)

Doubles

First Round

Jessica Anzo / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Michaela Haet / Diea El Jardi (Rice)