Texas A&M’s Caldarelli and Dow Begin U.S. Women’s Amateur Monday

Texas A&M golfers Elizabeth Caldarelli and Courtney Dow begin the U.S. Women’s Amateur Monday at Old Waverly Golf Club. Caldarelli and Dow made the final field of 156 out of 1,375 total entries to qualifying.

Caldarelli tees off at 8:25 a.m. Monday, and Dow hits her first shot at 1:15 p.m. After 36 holes of stroke play, the field is cut to the top 64 players for match play.

Both Caldarelli and Dow qualified by winning their regional qualifiers with a 70. Dow tied for the victory at the Addison, Illinois Qualifier, and Caldarelli won the Scottsdale, Arizona Qualifier outright.

The tournament runs through Sunday, with television coverage on FS1 beginning on Wednesday. Live scoring is available here: https://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2019/u-s--women-s-amateur.html#!scoring.