Texas A&M’s Carter Named To Lieberman Award Watch List For Nation’s Top Point Guard

Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter was one of 20 standout point guards named to the Watch List for the 2020 Nancy Lieberman Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association Monday.

Carter, a two-time All-American and two-time First Team All-SEC selection, is the nation’s active career leader in scoring average at 23.0 points per game. She averaged 23.3 points in 2018-19, then led the NCAA Tournament with 30.7 points per game. The Mansfield, Texas native added 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game last year.

Now in its 21st year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered to this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

This marks the second consecutive year that Carter was named to the Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List. Previous Texas A&M point guards to earn a spot on the Lieberman Award Watch List include Curtyce Knox (2016-17) and Jordan Jones (2013-14, 2014-15).

The Selection Committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is fan voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Lieberman Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

2020 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates

Te'a Cooper - Baylor

Crystal Dangerfield - Connecticut

Kelly Campbell - DePaul

Nicole Cardano-Hillary - George Mason

Ali Patberg - Indiana

Lauren Dickerson - Miami-Ohio

Cierra Hooks - Ohio

Sabrina Ionescu - Oregon

Destiny Slocum - Oregon State

Stella Johnson - Rider

Tyasha Harris - South Carolina

Tiana England - St. John's

Sug Sutton - Texas

Chennedy Carter - Texas A&M

Miyah Barnes - UAB

Kay Kay Wright - UCF

Japreece Dean - UCLA

Dru Gylten - Utah

Taja Cole - Virginia Tech

Chloe Wanink - Wofford