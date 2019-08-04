Texas A&M’s Casas Takes Silver on Final Day of US Nationals

On the final day of the Phillips 66 National Championships, Texas A&M rising sophomore Shaine Casas won his second silver medal of the meet in the 200m IM on Sunday at the Stanford Avery Aquatic Center. Casas also won a silver medal in the 200m backstroke, a gold medal in the 100m backstroke and was on the Aggies’ 4x200 free relay team that took bronze.

In Casas’ preliminary swim in the men’s 200m IM, he swam a personal best of 2:00.40. He then lowered his time by two seconds in the finals (1.58.83) to finish second, just behind Ryan Lochte (1.57.76). The sophomore set his fifth school record of the meet and holds a top 25 time in the world.

Jonathan Tybur (2:06.05), Benjamin Walker (2:06.05) and Kaloyan Bratanov (2:06.62) also competed in the men’s 200m IM.

Five Aggies swam in the men’s 50m freestyle. Adam Koster and Kaloyan Bratanov each touched the wall in 22.94, followed by Casas (23.08), Mike Thibert (23.42) and Clayton Bobo (23.55).

In the women’s 200m IM, Camryn Toney had a personal best of 2:18.02 and Caroline Theil finished in 2:19.91.

Emma Stephenson and former swimmer Breeja Larson competed in the women’s 50m freestyle. Stephenson had her best time of 26.18 and Larson touched the wall in 26.80.

The 2019 Phillips 66 Nationals concluded with the men’s and women’s 400m IM. Casas swam the leadoff leg (54.79), followed by Jonathan Tybur (1:01.64), Adam Koster (53.99) and Mark Theall (48.73).

Emma Carlton’s leadoff time of 1:01.94, helped her qualify for the Olympic Trials in backstroke. Kylie Powers swam breast with a split of 1:10.00, followed by Taylor Pike’s fly of 59.42 and Raena Eldridge swam freestyle in 56.22.

Results

Women’s 200 LC Meter IM

Camryn Toney – 2:18.02 (Best Time)

Caroline Theil – 2:19.91

Men’s 200 LC Meter IM

5) Shaine Casas – 2:00.40 (Best Time)

Jonathan Tybur – 2:06.05

Benjamin Walker – 2:06.34

Kaloyan Bratanov – 2:06.62

Finals

2) Shaine Casas – 1:58.83 (Best Time, New School Record, Top 25 in the World)

Women’s 1500 LC Meter Freestyle

11) Joy Field – 16:36.99

Men’s 800 LC Meter Freestyle

Luke Stuart – 8:41.05

Women’s 50 LC Meter Freestyle

Emma Stephenson – 26.18 (Best Time)

Breeja Larson – 26.80

Men’s 50 LC Meter Freestyle

Adam Koster – 22.94

Kaloyan Bratanov – 22.94

Shaine Casas – 23.08

Mike Thibert – 23.42

Clayton Bobo – 23.55

Women 4x100 LC Meter Medley Relay – 4:07.58

Emma Carlton – 1:01.94

Kylie Powers – 1:10.00

Taylor Pike – 59.42

Raena Eldridge – 56.22

Men 4x100 LC Meter Medley Relay – 3:39.15

Shaine Casas – 54.79

Jonathan Tybur – 1:01.64

Adam Koster – 53.99

Mark Theall – 48.73

