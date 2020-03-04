Texas A&M’s Conner named to U.S. Collegiate National Team – Gold Roster

Setter Camille Conner was named to the 28-player U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team – Gold roster as announced by USA Volleyball on Wednesday.

“I’m super excited to have the opportunity to represent USA volleyball with a lot of other good collegiate athletes,” Conner said. “This is something I’ve always dreamed of doing. I’m looking forward to this experience in July.”

Conner is joined alongside setters Izzy Ashburn (Wisconsin), Marlie Monserez (Florida), and Zoe Nunez (Notre Dame). The 56 CNT athletes were selected through the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts held Feb. 21-23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The CNT Gold will train July 5-12 in Anaheim at the American Sports Centers, where they will compete side-by-side with the U.S. Women’s National Team, as it makes final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Conner received multiple accolades during the 2019 season, including SEC Setter of the Week award for the week of Nov. 25, an All-SEC Team selection, AVCA All-South Region Team and AVCA All-America Honorable Mention honors. The Katy, Texas Native and Captain of the Aggies, has three years of starting setter experience under her belt. Connor helped the Aggies to their best home record in the 25-point scoring era while tallying 1,168 assists to go along with 192 kills on the season.

USA Volleyball will name the 28-player CNT-Anaheim roster later this month. The CNT-Anaheim group will train June 21-27 alongside the U.S. Women’s National Team members selected for the 2020 Olympic Games.

U.S. Collegiate National Team – Gold Roster

Name (Position, School, Height, College Eligibility Remaining, Hometown, Youth Club)

Izzy Ashburn (S, Wisconsin, 5-11, 3, Dayton, Minnesota, Minnesota Select)

Taylor Bannister (OPP, LSU, 6-5, 1, Missouri City, Texas, Texas Premier VBC)

Holly Carlton (OPP, Florida, 6-7, 1, Sterling, Virginia, Metro Volleyball Club of DC)

T’Ara Ceasar (OH, Florida, 6-1, 1, Panama City, Florida, Prostyle Volleyball Academy)

Camille Conner (S, Texas A&M, 6-1, 1, Katy, Texas, Skyline Houston Juniors)

Dani Drews (OH, Utah, 6-0, 1, Sandy, Utah, Club V)

Maia Dvoracek (OPP, Cal Poly, 6-1, 1, Truckee, California, Northern California Volleyball)

Breana Edwards (OH, Indiana, 6-2, 2 Rainier, Oregon, Athena VBC)

Gabby Gonzales (OH, Ohio State, 6-3, 3, Marietta, Georgia, A5 Volleyball)

Marin Grote (M, Washington, 6-4, 2, Burbank, California, San Gabriel Elite)

Kendall Kipp (OH, Stanford, 6-5, 3, Newport Beach, California, Laguna Beach VBC)

Kenzie Koerber (OPP, Utah, 6-3, 1, Chino Hills, California, Tstreet)

Kara McGhee (M, Baylor, 6-4, 3, San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio Magic)

CC McGraw (L, Minnesota, 5-9, 2, Prior Lake, Minnesota, Minnesota Select)

Marlie Monserez (S, Florida, 6-0, 2, Windermere, Florida, Ocala Power United)

Kylie Murr (L, Ohio State, 5-6, 3, Yorktown, Indiana, Munciana VBC)

Katie Myers (M, Unaffiliated, 6-2, 2, Westerville, Ohio, Mintonette)

Caitlyn Newton (OH, Purdue, 6-1, 1, Terre Haute, Indiana, Crossroads of America)

Zoe Nunez (S, Notre Dame, 5-10, 2, Rockford, Illinois, Club Fusion)

Brooke Nuneviller (L, Oregon, 5-11, 2, Chandler, Arizona, Aspire VBC)

Tyanna Omazic (M, Missouri, 6-2, 1, Kansas City, Mo., PVA)

Erika Pritchard (OH, Maryland, 6-3, 1, Middletown, Maryland, Metro Volleyball Club of DC)

Devyn Robinson (M, Wisconsin, 6-2, 4, Ankeny, Iowa, Iowa Powerplex VBC)

Mikayla Robinson (M, South Carolina, 6-2, 1, West Dundee, Illinois, Sky High VBC)

Lauren Sanders (M, Washington, 6-4, 1, Snohomish, Washington, Washington Volleyball Academy)

Shannon Scully (L, Pepperdine, 6-2, 1, Huntington Beach, California, Tstreet)

Alli Stumler (OH, Kentucky, 6-1, 2, Floyds Knobs, Indiana, Union VBC)

Sophie Summers (M, Washington, 6-3, 4, Portland, Oregon, Northwest Pacific Juniors)