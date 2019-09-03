Texas A&M’s Corbin Named to Hornung Award Honor Roll

Texas A&M’s Jashaun Corbin has been named to the week one Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll following his first career 100-yard performance against Texas State to open the season last week. The three member honor roll was announced Tuesday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Against the Bobcats, Corbin posted 103 yards on the ground while recording a touchdown rushing and receiving. The pair of scores matched his season total from a year ago, while his score through the air was the first of his career.

Corbin, a sophomore running back from Rockledge, Florida, is just 13 yards shy of 1,000 career all-purpose yards after posting 853 all-purpose yards last season to lead all SEC freshman with an impressive 10 yards per play. The phenom chipped in 422 kick return yards to lead the SEC with a 30.1 kick return average. For his efforts a season ago, Corbin earned All-Freshman Team honors from the league’s coaches as a running back, all-purpose player and return specialist.

The Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, now in its 10th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 4, 2020.

Texas A&M travels to take on top-ranked Clemson Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CT), the top-15 matchup is set to be aired nationally on ABC.

Paul Horning Award Honor Roll – Week 1

Jashaun Corbin of Texas A&M accounted for two first-half scores, a one-yard run and a three-yard reception, helping set the pace as the Aggies won 41-7 over Texas State. Corbin carried the ball 22 times, caught four passes, returned a kickoff and accounted for 134 all-purpose yards.

Jevon Holland of Oregon helped the Ducks forge an early lead by returning punts 29 yards and 81 yards deep into Auburn territory in a showcase game s in Dallas. Holland also made four tackles, caused one quarterback hurry and intercepted a pass. Auburn rallied to win 27-21 in the final seconds of the game.

Dante Wright of Colorado State touched the ball rushing, receiving and returning kicks, and scored twice in the Rams’ 52-31 loss to in-state rival Colorado. His 39-yard touchdown catch tied the score in the first quarter and his 41-yard touchdown run gave CSU a lead late in the first half. He finished the day with 150 all-purpose yards touching the ball nine times.