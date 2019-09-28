Texas A&M’s Dow & Fernández García-Poggio Tied For Sixth Entering Final Round In Norman

Texas A&M women’s golfers Courtney Dow and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot in the 60s Saturday and are tied for sixth at 2-under entering the final round of the Schooner Fall Classic.

Fernández García-Poggio had a bogey-free 66 (-4) at Belmar Golf Club in the second round, making her just the third Texas A&M freshman to shoot 66-or-better in a round, joining All-Americans Maddie Szeryk and Marijosse Navarro. It was the first below-par round of the Spaniard’s five-round collegiate career.

“Blanca played very well today,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “She demonstrated incredible patience and stayed in her zone. Her patience, combined with good course management, paid off. She executed the mental fortitude I know she has and expect from my players.”

Dow had four birdies en route to a 3-under 67 at the par 70 / 6,048-yard track. Dow and Fernández García-Poggio are just three strokes behind tournament leader Mikhaela Fourtna of Oklahoma entering the last day of the 54-hole tournament.

“Courtney needs to keep doing what she’s doing,” Gaston added. “It is exciting to see how Blanca and Courtney, as teammates, are pushing each other to a new level.”

Texas A&M was 6-over Saturday, and is 11th place in the tournament at 21-over. Host Oklahoma leads at 3-under.

“The team needs to continue to believe in themselves, and go play freely and stay relaxed tomorrow,” Gaston remarked. “The team has been working very hard and team chemistry is really starting to gel. They have a great attitude keeping each other accountable and encouraging each other.”

Ava Schwienteck, the last Aggie to turn in a scorecard of 66 before Fernández García-Poggio’s effort, had a 77 in the second round, and is tied for 67th at 12-over.

Amber Park is tied for 72nd at 13-over after a 76 on Saturday. Brooke Tyree shot a 79 and is tied for 76th at 16-over.

Texas A&M tees off for the final round at 8:50 a.m. Sunday. Live scoring for the event is available on golfstat.com, and live updates are available on Twitter at @AggieWomensGolf.