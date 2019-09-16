Texas A&M’s Dow In Fifth After First Day Of Glass City Invitational

Texas A&M’s Courtney Dow is in fifth place after the first two rounds at Inverness Club in the Glass City Invitational.

Dow shot a bogey-free 69 in the second of two rounds at the storied par 72 / 6,249-yard track Monday, bringing her tournament total to even-par 144 after 36 holes. Dow is four strokes behind tournament leader Natalie Srinivasan of Furman.

“We’re proud of Courtney’s performance today,” said head coach Andrea Gaston. “Having been injured this past week, she didn’t get to prepare the way she normally does. She stayed patient and didn’t try to force anything, which led to an outstanding round this afternoon.”

The Aggies are in seventh place, at 19-over. Texas A&M rebounded from a 12-over opening round to shoot 7-over in the afternoon, the second-best total of the round. Florida leads the tournament at 5-over par.

“It was great to see our team improve by five shots this afternoon,” said Gaston. “Competing on a course that has hosted major championships is a tremendous experience for our players. It’s very difficult to learn a course like this after just one practice round, but we did a wonderful job of staying patient and making good deicisions throughout the day.”

“We look forward to seeing a great start tomorrow with what we learned today, and make a nice move up the leaderboard,” added Gaston.

Brooke Tyree is tied for 23rd at 5-over par, as her day was highlighted by a 1-over 73 in the afternoon round. Tyree ranks sixth in the tournament with seven birdies through two rounds, four of which came in the second round.

Amber Park is tied for 40th at 5-over with a 77-75 to begin the tournament. Park played all 18 holes at Inverness at even par over the course of two rounds, playing her second nine of the first round and the first nine of the second round at even par 36.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio made her collegiate debut Monday, carding a 3-over 75 in her first round in the Maroon and White. She finished the day tied for 45th at 9-over. Ava Schwienteck shot a 2-over 74 in the morning round, highlighted by a bogey-free 2-under performance on the front nine, and finished the day tied for 49th at 10-over.

Playing as individuals, Elizabeth Caldarelli is tied for 62nd at 13-over and Stephanie Astrup is 77th at 24-over. Caldarelli turned in a 3-over 75 in the second round, birdieing three holes on the front to go along with just one bogey. Astrup registered three birdies in her Texas A&M debut.

Texas A&M concludes the Glass City Invitational with tee times starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. ESPN3 provides live streaming coverage of the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live scoring for the event is available on golfstat.com, and live updates are available on Twitter at @AggieWomensGolf.

Great Shots!

Every round of golf features some excellent shots. Here are some from today’s action:

· Elizabeth Caldarelli had a blind shot up the hill on the par 4 / 385-yard fourth hole. She hit her wedge to within an inch of the hole, then tapped in for birdie.

· On the par 3 / 175-yard third hole, Stephanie Astrup hit her five-iron to seven feet of the hole on a green guarded by bunkers on either side. She made the ensuing putt for birdie.

· Brooke Tyree snaked in a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-5 / 495-yard 13th hole, a putt that broke three feet left-to-right.

· After a season-opening birdie, Courtney Dow got up-and-down for par from 98 yards out on the par-5 / 495-yard 13th hole, keeping her round on track and the momentum going.

· From the rough 140 yards out, Amber Park knocked a 9-iron to the green on the par-4 / 385-yard fourth, rolling the ball to within five feet of the back-left pin