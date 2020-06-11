Texas A&M’s Dow Named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow was recognized for her selfless service by being named to the 2020 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for women’s golf.

Dow, from Frisco, Texas, has been active in Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) throughout her collegiate career. In the 2019-20 school year, she served as the Vice President of Student-Athlete Wellness, and in 2020-21, she will serve as VP of Student-Athlete Development.

One of SAAC’s major annual project is AggiesCAN, which is the largest student-athlete run canned food drive in the nation. Dow was instrumental in the logistics of the 2019 edition of AggiesCAN, which generated over 50,000 donated meals to the local community.

Dow annually participates in The Big Event, which is Texas A&M’s student-run, one-day community service event. While the 2020 edition was cancelled due to pandemic safety concerns, Dow served as the team project organizer for the golf team and was responsible for the registration and executive on the team’s jobsite project.

Additionally, Dow serves as the Director of Internal Operations for Team 12, which is a volunteer student organization that assists with operational and administrative tasks at campus events.

Dow also enjoys reading and interacting with local elementary school children through the year.

2020 SEC COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Carolina Caminoli, Alabama

Julia Dean, Arkansas

Mychael, O'Berry, Auburn

Lauren Waidner, Florida

Kelsey Kurnett, Georgia

Casey Ott, Kentucky

Monica Dibildox, LSU

Conner Beth Ball, Ole Miss

Ela Grimwood, Mississippi State

Julia Bower, Missouri

Smith Knaffle, South Carolina

Waverly Whiston, Tennessee

Courtney Dow, Texas A&M

Abbey Carlson, Vanderbilt