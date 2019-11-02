Texas A&M’s Dow remains in contention at Battle at the Beach

Texas A&M senior golfer Courtney Dow fired her second straight 1-under par 71 to remain in contention at the Battle at the Beach at the Club Campestre on Saturday.

Dow, from Frisco, Texas, stands in a tie for fourth and just three shots behind the leader at 2-under for the tournament after racking up five birdies and nine pars against four bogeys in the second round. Freshman Blanca Fernandez-Garcia Poggio is seven shots behind the leader in a tie for 12th at 2-over after carding a round of 75.

"I was disappointed to not make more of a great start, but I’m really proud of the way my short game and putting are keeping me in the hunt," Dow said "It was fun to hit some shots close and take advantage of good opportunities for birdie."

As a team, the Aggies stand in eighth place at 21-over par after posting a 13-over 301 on Saturday. Ole Miss was the round two leader at 4-over after shooting a 10-under 278.

Rounding out the Aggies, sophomore Brooke Tyree is tied for 50th at 9-over, junior Amber Park is tied for 67th at 12-over and junior Ava Schwienteck is tied for 79th at 18-over.

Head Coach Andrea Gaston said:

“We had the momentum going out on our front nine today. It was great to see Courtney get off to a hot start with four birdies, and it felt like we were on pace for a great round. It seemed that the team started pressing a bit and going after pins where we needed to be conservative. Those few mistakes in the middle of the round made it hard to recover. We discussed our game plan for tomorrow, and we hope to finish our fall season with a strong round.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 2):

Pl.

Player

Rd 1

Rd 2

Rd #

Total

t4

Courtney Dow

71

71

--

142 (-2)

t12

Blanca Fernandez-Garcia Poggio

71

75

--

146 (+2)

T50

Brooke Tyree

76

77

--

153 (+9)

t67

Amber Park

78

78

--

156 (+12)

T79

Ava Schwienteck

84

78

--

162 (+18)

8th

Team Total

296 (+8)

301 (+13)

--

597 (+21)

In the Standings:

Ole Miss vaulted into the lead with a 10-under round of 278, which was easily the low round of the day. Trailing the Rebels were LSU (+5), Virginia Tech (+10), TCU (+11), Texas Tech (+18), Augusta (+19), San Jose State (+20), Texas A&M (+21), Vanderbilt (+22) and Denver (+29) to round out the top 10.

