Texas A&M’s Faa-Hviding set for H-E-B Invitational in Waco

Dorthea Faa-Hviding of Texas A&M women’s tennis is set to represent the Aggies at the H-E-B Invitational beginning Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center on Baylor’s campus.

“The H-E-B invitational will be a good test for Dorthea in her first event of the fall season,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “This will be a good opportunity for her to compete against some very challenging competition.”

Faa-Hviding, a junior from Stavanger, Norway, earned the tournament’s No. 7 seed and will oppose Laura Rijkers of Arkansas in the first round. Last spring, A&M’s Tatiana Makarova defeated Rijkers in the last-match standing as the Aggies went on to defeat the Razorbacks, 4-3, in Fayetteville.

Faa-Hviding’s teammates Makarova, Lucia Quiterio, Renee McBryde and Riley McQuaid are traveling to Tulsa for the 2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship in the Pre-Qualifying Draw that takes place over the weekend.

2019 H-E-B Invitational

Hurd Tennis Center, Waco, TX

Singles

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Laura Rijkers (ARK)