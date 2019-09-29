Texas A&M’s Fernández García-Poggio Ties For Third At Schooner Fall Classic

Texas A&M women’s golf’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio posted the first top-5 finish of her career, tying for third at the Schooner Fall Classic. Courtney Dow finished tied for seventh, giving Texas A&M two finishers in the top-10.

Fernández García-Poggio shot even-par 70 in Sunday’s final round at Belmar Golf Club, finishing the event at 2-under. She was one stroke behind tournament winners Tristyn Nowlin of Illinois and Frida Kinhult of Florida State.

“It was great to see Blanca play consistently all three rounds,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “She was really close to finding herself in the winner’s circle. I was super-impressed by some of her shot-making this week in such difficult conditions.”

Dow earned her 10th career top-10 finish, tying for seventh at 1-under following a final-round 1-over 71 that included three birdies. Dow has finished in the top-20 of both tournaments this season.

“Courtney posted three steady rounds and I’m excited to see her finish seventh,” Gaston added. “She hit some great shots and took advantage of birdie opportunities.”

Texas A&M was 2-over in the third round, using their best round of the tournament to finish 10th at 23-over. Texas won the event at 2-under par.

“The team did a great job of staying patient and managing course conditions all the way around,” Gaston said. “It was nice to see quite a few birdies on our first nine, and we made a really big move up the ladder.”

This marks the third time in Gaston’s one-plus seasons in Aggieland that two A&M players finished a tournament inside the top-10. Fernández García-Poggio’s third-place finish is the best for a Texas A&M freshman since Dow posted a t-3rd in her freshman year of 2016-17.

Ava Schwienteck had A&M’s lowest score of the day, turning in a 1-under 69 on the par 70 / 6,048-yard course. Schwienteck had five birdies on the day to post her season-best round, and moved 11 places up the leaderboard on the final day to tie for 56th at 11-over.

“We made a minor change with Ava’s putting after yesterday’s round, and it seems to have made a huge difference,” Gaston said. “She made a nice comeback today, as she took advantage of birdie opportunities and did not have any three-putts.”

In addition to Schwienteck, Amber Park and Brooke Tyree also had their best rounds of the tournament Sunday. Park carded a final-round 72, and tied for 68th at 15-over. Tyree started her day with back-to-back birdies, and finished 76th at 20-over with a 74 in the third round.

The Aggies return to action October 20-21 for the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas, hosted by Texas State.