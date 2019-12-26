Texas A&M’s Habib & Kumar claim UTR Tournament Championships

Texas A&M tennis’ Hady Habib and Pranav Kumar each claimed a UTR Championship this week in Texas.

Habib danced through an impressive field in San Antonio to claim the title at the McFarlin Tennis Center. The A&M junior posted straight set wins against Noah Deluna, Jack Pulliam, Zachery Foster and Josh Sheehy to earn his third straight UTR tournament title.

Kumar recorded four wins in Houston to earn the ‘A’ Draw crown at the Bay Area Racquet Club. The A&M sophomore posted wins against Qasym Dar, Rohit Patil, Anish Sriniketh and Ryan Ybarra in the Bayou City.