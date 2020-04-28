Texas A&M’s Habib and Vacherot named ITA All-Americans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M’s Hady Habib and Valentin Vacherot were named All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Tuesday. The 2020 ITA Division I Men’s All-Americans were named after a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic with twenty singles players and 10 doubles pairs awarded the prestigious honor.
The honors were the second of the career for each of the Aggies on the prestigious list. Habib earned the honor for the second-straight season while Vacherot was an All-American as a sophomore in 2018. Including the honors announced Tuesday, Texas A&M lists 20 singles All-Americans in program history including at least one in each of the last seven seasons, the longest ever streak for the Maroon & White.
Habib wrapped up an 18-6 season with win over No. 5 Sam Riffice of No. 6 Florida to help the Aggies improve to 3-0 in SEC play. The win was the highest ranked win of Habib’s career and his second over a top-10 opponent. The Houstonian was No. 28 in the final published rankings of the 2020 season after wrapping up 2019 ranked No. 31 in the country.
Vacherot completed what is likely the best individual season in program history with the best weekend of his collegiate career to end the season on a 12-match win streak. On the final weekend of the year, the senior posted wins over defending NCAA Singles Champion, Pall Jubb of South Carolina, and No. 10 Oliver Crawford of Florida. The Frenchman became the first Aggie to advance to at least the semifinals at the ITA All-American Championships, ITA Texas Regional and the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in the same year.
Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men's tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men's tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.
Hady Habib, Texas A&M
Valentin Vacherot, Texas A&M
