Texas A&M’s Haley Slocum named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M senior defensive specialist/setter and College Station, Texas native Haley Slocum, was named to the SEC Volleyball Community Service Team, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Slocum has participated in numerous volunteer activities on campus and within the community throughout her collegiate career, including many educational and youth activities. She has made a strong effort to get the team involved this semester, even during the season.

The senior has spent time at many local elementary schools, welcoming children back to school and spending time reading books for Dr. Seuss’ Reading Night. She has participated in multiple Sports Fests, in which she plays volleyball with kids and teaches them the skills of the sport. Each year Slocum serves as the site leader for The Big Event, the largest one-day student-run service project in the nation in which Aggies assist residents within the community. She also volunteered for Aggies Read, an outreach organization that is dedicated to promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading for elementary school students in the community and has volunteered for Aggies Move, a local nonprofit initiative to help children make healthier nutritional choices and encourages physical activity.

Slocum has volunteered at the Special Olympics Spring Games and the Aggies CAN food drive, benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. A member of Chi Omega, she assists with the women’s fraternity’s annual Songfest, the largest Greek philanthropy event on Texas A&M’s campus that benefits nearly 30 philanthropies. In 2018, Slocum was named to the SEC Community Service Team and received Texas A&M’s Unsung Hero Award, as voted on by her teammates. She is a two-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll recipient and is also a coach for the Aggie Elite Volleyball Club.