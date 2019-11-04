Texas A&M’s Hans Garners a Pair of SEC Weekly Awards

Texas A&M senior outside hitter Hollann Hans was named both the SEC Player of the Week and the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The senior from Corpus Christi, Texas, averaged 6.06 points, 5.00 kills, and 1.62 digs per set, while leading Texas A&M to victories over both No. 15 Kentucky and No. 24 Missouri this past weekend.

Hans took match-high honors in both kills and points in each match. She registered her 16th consecutive match in double figures after finishing with 19 kills. The outside hitter also logged two assists, four service aces and five digs in the Aggies’ 3-1 road win over No. 15 Kentucky. On Sunday, Hans recorded 21 kills to go along with a .311 hitting percentage. Her 21 kills marks the 25th time in her career to finish with 20 or more kills. Hans also had two aces and eight digs in A&M’s four-set victory against No. 24 Mizzou.

The outside hitter enters the week ranked second in the SEC in aces per set, kills per set, points, points per set and service aces. Hans garners SEC player of the week honors for the third time in her career and SEC offensive player of the week honors for the seventh of her career.

Hans and the Aggies return to action Friday, Nov. 8 when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.