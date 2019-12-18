Texas A&M’s Hans and Conner named AVCA All-Americans

Texas A&M senior outside hitter Hollann Hans was named AVCA Division I Second-Team All-America, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Wednesday. In addition, junior setter Camille Conner earned AVCA Honorable Mention All-America.

“We could not be more proud and happy to have Hollann and Camille representing Texas A&M Volleyball among the best players in the country,” said Texas A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn. “When you invest the way this team did in each other, anything is possible. Hollann and Camille have been significant influences in our Aggie culture.”

Hans, a senior from Corpus Christi, Texas, earns her second consecutive AVCA All-America honor after being named honorable mention last season. She finished her senior campaign with 534 kills, 59 aces, 274 digs and 59 blocks. After four standout years with Aggie volleyball, Hans ranks second in aces and points in A&M all-time records, while ranking first in kills (1,640), kills per set (3.92), aces (183), aces per set (.44), total points (1,929.5) and points per set (4.61) in career records during the rally scoring era.

“Hollann’s legacy will forever live on through her team first mentality,” said Kuhn. “She has been such a special player, but more importantly the most genuine person to coach and mentor the last two years. I’m excited for all that the future has in store for Hollann!”

A 2019 All-SEC Team selection, Hans led the Southeastern Conference in aces per set, points, service aces and total kills. She ranks fifth nationally in points and ranks in the top-15 nationally in aces per set, points per set, aces and total kills.

Conner, a junior setter from Katy, Texas, quarterbacked the Aggie offense throughout the season after dishing out 1,201 assists. One of the most aggressive setters in the country, Conner finished fourth on the team in kills with 198 and also tallied 26 aces and 222 digs. Her 1,201 assists ranks second in a single season during the rally scoring era, just behind her record of 1,263 assists, which she set last season. Conner ranks sixth all-time in assists and third in the rally scoring era.

“Camille has become a force, leading this team into battle throughout the season,” said Kuhn. “Her drive and intensity inspires everyone around her. I’m so proud of what she has accomplished thus far. We know she’s striving to be the best and she has her sight set on the future.”

Conner was also named to the 2019 All-SEC Team and was the only SEC player to record a triple-double this season, which ranks 14th nationally.

Texas A&M finished the season 23-8 overall and tied for third in the SEC with a 13-5 record. The Aggies made their ninth NCAA regional semifinal appearance in program history after defeating St. John’s and Rice in the NCAA first and second rounds.