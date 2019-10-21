Texas A&M’s Hollann Hans Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M outside hitter Hollann Hans was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after recording 53 kills in two matches, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The senior from Corpus Christi, Texas, averaged 6.66 points, 5.89 kills, and 2.22 aces per set, while leading Texas A&M to victories over both Mississippi State and Ole Miss on the road this past weekend.

Hans took match-high honors in both kills and points in each match. She started off the week with 21 kills, three aces and five blocks, leading the Aggies to a 3-1 win at Mississippi State. On Sunday, the senior logged her 30th career double-double after amassing 32 kills and 14 digs, all while hitting a .333 mark. Her 32 kills tied her career-high and it’s the most kills in a five-set SEC match in A&M program history.

Hans ranks first in the SEC in kills, while ranking second in the SEC in service aces, aces per set, points, points per set and kills per set. The outside hitter is ranked top 30 in the nation in points per set (21), points (23) and kills (26).

This is Hans’ sixth career SEC offensive honor and her first of the season.

Hans and the Aggies return to action Sunday, Oct. 27 when they host the Georgia Bulldogs at 2 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.