Texas A&M’s Johnson named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List for nation’s top center

SPRINGFIELD, Massachuttes -- Texas A&M’s Ciera Johnson was one of 20 standout centers named to the Watch List for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Friday. The award is given annually to the nation’s top center.
Johnson ranked among the SEC's leaders in points (12.0, 27th), rebounds (8.4, sixth) and blocks (35, 12th) last season. As a sophomore transfer, she scored 10+ points in 27 of 34 games, and had 12 double-doubles, which ranks her seventh on A&M’s career list after just one season in Aggieland.
During the 2019 SEC and NCAA Tournaments, she averaged 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds, posting three double-doubles in the postseason. She ranked 10th in the SEC with a 72.6% free throw percentage and shot 52.9% from the field.
Johnson joins three of her teammates, Chennedy Carter (Nancy Lieberman Award), N’dea Jones (Katrina McClain Award) and Kayla Wells (Cheryl Miller Award) as watch list selections for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s positional awards. Texas A&M is one of six schools to have at least four players selected to the watch lists, and the only SEC school to have more than two players on the lists.
Named after the three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top centers in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball.
The Selection Committee for the Lisa Leslie Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.
2020 Lisa Leslie Award Candidates
Bayley Plummer
Appalachian State
Queen Egbo
Baylor
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Connecticut
Jade Williams
Duke
Kristin Scott
Iowa State
Kayla Cooper-Williams
James Madison
Shakira Austin
Maryland
Beatrice Mompremier
Miami
Elissa Cunane
NC State
Kate Cain
Nebraska
Janelle Bailey
North Carolina
Eleah Parker
Penn
Ae'Rianna Harris
Purdue
Nancy Mulkey
Rice
Aliyah Boston
South Carolina
Maya Dodson
Stanford
Charli Collier
Texas
Ciera Johnson
Texas A&M
Brittany Brewer
Texas Tech
Mariella Fasoula
Vanderbilt