Texas A&M’s Kumar and Rollins Advance to the Finals in Midland

Texas A&M’s Pranav Kumar and Pierce Rollins continued their strong play in west Texas as the teammates will face off in the finals of The Racquet Club Collegiate Invitational Sunday at The Racquet Club of Midland. A&M’s Rollins and Barnaby Smith advanced to the doubles final with a pair of wins Saturday.

Rollins, a freshman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, posted wins against Sebastian Rodriguez of UTSA and Jonathan Sheehy of Abilene Christian to reach the finals. The left-hander finished the day with a couple doubles win alongside Smith against Alexander Maggs and Raul Dobia of New Mexico and Rodriguez and Juri Reckow of UTSA. Rollins and Smith will take on Franco Ribero and Jackson Cobb from Texas tech in Sunday’s doubles final.

Kumar, a sophomore from Plano, Texas, will oppose Rollins in the finals after defeating Ribero of Texas Tech and Kai Breitbach of UTSA on Saturday.

Texas A&M sent four student-athletes to the singles and doubles event that features the likes of Texas Tech, TCU and New Mexico, among others.

The remainder of the Aggies will see tournament action throughout the fall, beginning with the Oracle ITA Masters in Malibu, California on September 26. The Maroon & White return a trio of players that earned All-American honors a season ago, the most of any SEC team.

