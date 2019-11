Texas A&M freshman golfer Jimmy Lee finished in a tie for 31st at the 2019 Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic at the El Paso Country Club on Tuesday.

Lee, from Mission, Texas, carded a 5-over 76 in the final round and was 7-over for the tournament. His round included two birdies and 11 pars, but were offset by three bogeys and two double bogeys on a windy and chilly day at the El Paso Country Club.