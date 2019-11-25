Texas A&M’s Lee Fires Rounds of 74-70 at Sun Bowl All-America Golf Classic

Texas A&M freshman golfer Jimmy Lee fired rounds of 74 and 70 on the first day of the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic at the El Paso Country Club on Monday.

Lee, from Mission, Texas, was 2-over for the day and stands in a tie for 31st on the individual leaderboard. Lee posted one birdie and 13 pars in his first round of 3-over 74, and then had an eagle, five birdies and seven pars in his 1-under 70 second round.

For the third and final round on Tuesday, Lee will be matched up with Jerry Ji from the University of Illinois and Albin Bergstrom of South Florida.