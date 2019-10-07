Texas A&M’s Lisa Branch Selected To Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

Lisa Branch, the first All-American in Texas A&M women’s basketball history, joins an elite group as she became one of nine members to be inducted into the 2019 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame class, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Branch, who starred for the Aggies from 1992-96, led the program to its first two NCAA Tournament Appearances, the 1994 NCAA Sweet 16, the 1995 NWIT title and the 1996 Southwest Conference Tournament Championship. She ended her career with school records in points (1,939), assists (795) and steals (309), earning UPI Second Team All-America honors in 1995-96.

Branch was the first player in program history to start every game over a four-year span, averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 assists over 120 games. She was a three-time First Team All-Southwest Conference selection, and was the league’s Player of the Year in 1993-94.

The Houston Chronicle selected her to the All-Time Southwest Conference First Team in 1996, and she followed that accolade with induction into the Texas A&M Letterman’s Association Hall of Fame in 2002. She was the Aggies’ SEC Women’s Legend in 2015.

Branch is the first women’s basketball player to represent Texas A&M in the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

Joining Branch in the Class of 2019 are Arkansas baseball player Jeff King, Baylor football’s Mark Adickles, Houston track star Leroy Burrell, Rice football standout Courtney Hall, SMU football’s Gary Hammond, Texas football player Tony Brackens, TCU football’s Charlie Davis and Texas Tech running back James Gray.

Texas A&M Southwest Conference Hall of Fame Inductees

