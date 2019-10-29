Texas A&M’s Madubuike named Bednarik Award Semifinalist

Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 Bednarik Award, announced Tuesday by the Maxwell Football Club.

Madubuike, a junior defensive lineman from McKinney, Texas, is one of two representatives from Texas and among six student-athletes from the Southeastern Conference named as a semifinalist. The disruptive lineman has accounted for 7.5 tackles for loss this season to go along with 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and a blocked kick.

In 1995, the Maxwell Club introduced an award for the College Defensive Player of the Year, which was named in honor of the 1948 Maxwell Award winner and member of the College and Pro Halls of Fame, Chuck Bednarik. Voters for the Maxwell College Awards are NCAA Head College Football Coaches, members of the Maxwell Football Club, sportswriters and sportscasters from across the country.

Bednarik Award Semifinalists

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Marvin Wilson, NG, Florida

J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

Jordyn Brooks, LS, Texas Tech

Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah

David Woodward, LB, Utah State

Zack Baun, DE, Wisconsin