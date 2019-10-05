Texas A&M’s Makarova Advances at ITA Women’s All-American Championships

Texas A&M women’s tennis junior Tatiana Makarova advanced to the third round of the 2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship Pre-Qualifying draw on Saturday in Tulsa. A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding advanced to the finals with a pair of wins in Waco at the H-E-B Invitational on Saturday.

“Tatiana was quite clinical in her first match, the second match however had some adversity with weather delays and falling behind,” Texas A&M assistant coach Jordan Szabo said. “To Tatiana’s credit she fought through tough conditions and played a terrific final set which should give her tremendous confidence going into Sunday’s match.”

In the Sooner State, No. 112 Makarova defeated Karine-Marion Job of Kansas State in straight-sets before outlasting Julia Adams of Furman in a three-setter to advance to Sunday’s third round. On Sunday, Makarova is slated to take on Morgan Coppoc of Georgia and will need to win twice to advance to Monday’s qualifying draw.

Lucia Quiterio fell 6-4, 7-5 to Luna Dormet of Ohio State, McBryde dropped a 6-2, 6-3 result to Polina Kozyreva of Syracuse and McQuaid suffered a 6-4, 6-2 setback to Akanksha Bhan of Columbia.

The tournament’s singles pre-qualifying draw concludes on Oct. 6 before advancing to qualifying play on Monday, Oct. 7. The main draw opens Oct. 9 and concludes with the singles and doubles finals on Oct. 13.

In Waco, Faa-Hviding, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, added a pair of wins on Saturday to advance to the finals against Yu Chen of Auburn on Sunday. Faa-Hviding opened the day with a 3-6, 6-1, 11-9 win over Ashley Yeah of Illinois before winning 6-2, 6-1 over Lesedi Jacobs of Kentucky in the semifinals.

“Today was a great day overall, I feel like every match I play I am getting more comfortable and confident with my game,” Faa-Hviding said. “Both of the opponents I played today are great competitors so I really had to focus on my game and play it one point at a time. I am looking forward to tomorrow’s match and hopefully I can keep the momentum I have going into the finals.”

2019 H-E-B Invitational

Hurd Tennis Center, Waco, TX

Singles

Round of 32

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Laura Rijkers (ARK) 7-5, 6-1

Round of 16

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Carolyn Ansari (AUB) 6-4, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Ashley Yeah (ILL) 3-6, 6-1, 11-9

Semifinals

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Lesedi Jacobs (UK) 6-2, 6-1

Finals

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Yu Chen (AUB)

2019 ITA Women’s All-American Championship

LaFortune Tennis Center & Michael D. Case Tennis Center, Tulsa, Okla.

Pre-Qualifying Singles

First Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Karine-Marion Job (KSU) 6-2, 6-0

Luna Dormet (OHST) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5

Polina Kozyreva (SYR) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

Akanksha Bhan (COL) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Second Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Julia Adams (Furman) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Third Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Morgan Coppoc (UGA)

Pre-Qualifying Consolation

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. Anna Brylin (WF)

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Joana Baptista (BSU)

Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Lauren Lemonds (Mich St)